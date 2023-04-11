Kremlin adamant US reporter ‘violated Russian law’

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
Thabo Bester saga seems likely to play out the way state capture did
Governing party’s latest court bid fails as it did not file documents on time
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Part of plan to turn private bankers into aides providing a more holistic service to high-end customers
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The US has moved the case to the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, raising its political profile
Rich vein of form pleases Bucs coach as Dondol loom large for Ke Yona tie
The small hatch is the brand's most budget-friendly local offering in SA
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich had “violated Russian law” and been caught “red-handed”, after the US state department officially designated him as having been “wrongfully detained” by Russia.
Russia’s federal security service (FSB) arrested Gershkovich in March on espionage charges widely decried as bogus by the White House, other Western countries, the Wall Street Journal, dozens of media organisations and human rights groups.
The US’s determination that he was “wrongfully detained” means that it believes he was targeted primarily because he is a US citizen, and its transfer of the case from the state department to the office of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs raises the issue’s political profile.
Asked about the US move on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov repeated Russia’s position that Gershkovich broke the law.
“I don’t understand what kind of innovations this new regime is introducing. As for what it means, I don’t know,” Peskov said of the designation. He said Gershkovich had “been caught red-handed and violated the laws of the Russian Federation”, before adding: “This is what he’s suspected of, but of course, the court will make a decision”.
More than 99% of criminal cases in Russia end in a conviction for the prosecution and the country has long been criticised by rights monitors for a lack of judicial independence.
Russia has presented no evidence to support the case against Gershkovich, which is proceeding in secret because Russia says the case materials are confidential.
Next week, a court will hear an appeal from Gershkovich’s legal team against an order that he be held in pretrial detention at Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison until May 29.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kremlin adamant US reporter ‘violated Russian law’
The US has moved the case to the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, raising its political profile
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich had “violated Russian law” and been caught “red-handed”, after the US state department officially designated him as having been “wrongfully detained” by Russia.
Russia’s federal security service (FSB) arrested Gershkovich in March on espionage charges widely decried as bogus by the White House, other Western countries, the Wall Street Journal, dozens of media organisations and human rights groups.
The US’s determination that he was “wrongfully detained” means that it believes he was targeted primarily because he is a US citizen, and its transfer of the case from the state department to the office of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs raises the issue’s political profile.
Asked about the US move on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov repeated Russia’s position that Gershkovich broke the law.
“I don’t understand what kind of innovations this new regime is introducing. As for what it means, I don’t know,” Peskov said of the designation. He said Gershkovich had “been caught red-handed and violated the laws of the Russian Federation”, before adding: “This is what he’s suspected of, but of course, the court will make a decision”.
More than 99% of criminal cases in Russia end in a conviction for the prosecution and the country has long been criticised by rights monitors for a lack of judicial independence.
Russia has presented no evidence to support the case against Gershkovich, which is proceeding in secret because Russia says the case materials are confidential.
Next week, a court will hear an appeal from Gershkovich’s legal team against an order that he be held in pretrial detention at Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison until May 29.
Reuters
Russia’s FSB security service detains Wall Street Journal reporter for ‘spying’
Ukraine acknowledges Russian gains in Bakhmut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russia’s FSB security service detains Wall Street Journal reporter for ‘spying’
Ukraine acknowledges Russian gains in Bakhmut
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.