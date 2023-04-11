Russia goes digital with call-up papers

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
Thabo Bester saga seems likely to play out the way state capture did
Governing party’s latest court bid fails as it did not file documents on time
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Part of plan to turn private bankers into aides providing a more holistic service to high-end customers
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The US has moved the case to the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, raising its political profile
Rich vein of form pleases Bucs coach as Dondol loom large for Ke Yona tie
The small hatch is the brand's most budget-friendly local offering in SA
Moscow — Russia is poised to introduce electronic military draft papers for the first time in its history in an effort to make it harder for men to avoid being drafted as it seeks to perfect a system it has used to bolster its military forces in Ukraine.
The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, is due to consider the move — which requires a change in the law — in a session on Tuesday, though government officials say there are no plans to compel more men to fight in Ukraine.
Russia says it mobilised just more than 300,000 men in 2022 to help it prosecute what it calls its “special military operation”, but is now focused on trying to recruit professional volunteer soldiers via an advertising campaign.
“We need to perfect and modernise the military call-up system,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, as he also recalled “problems” experienced with the mobilisation campaign in 2022.
The initial decision to introduce mobilisation for the first time since World War 2 prompted tens of thousands of draft-age men to flee abroad, while some protests broke out — and were swiftly suppressed — in multiple Russian cities.
No second mobilisation
Peskov dismissed suggestions that the digitalisation plans might spark a further wave of panic and emigration among young male Russians keen to avoid having to fight in Ukraine.
“[This plan] is not connected to mobilisation,” he said, repeating previous assurances that there were no plans for a second wave of mobilisation.
Under the current system, men targeted by military recruiters are sent paper summons to their registered addresses. Recruiters have sometimes struggled to confirm whether a summons has been received or not or whether they have the right address for a draftee.
Under the new proposals, summons would be sent electronically to a potential draftee’s personal account on the main government portal. They would be considered delivered as soon as they have been sent electronically.
Once the electronic summons is received, under the legislation citizens who fail to show up at the military enlistment office would be automatically banned from travelling abroad.
“The summons is considered received from the moment it is placed in the personal account of a person liable for military service,” said Andrei Kartapolov, chair of the Russian parliament’s defence committee.
The Kremlin in 2022 pledged to fix “mistakes” in its initial mobilisation campaign which led to men who were ineligible for the draft due to age or medical conditions being called up to fight in Ukraine.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia goes digital with call-up papers
But the Kremlin says there are no plans to compel more men to fight in Ukraine
Moscow — Russia is poised to introduce electronic military draft papers for the first time in its history in an effort to make it harder for men to avoid being drafted as it seeks to perfect a system it has used to bolster its military forces in Ukraine.
The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, is due to consider the move — which requires a change in the law — in a session on Tuesday, though government officials say there are no plans to compel more men to fight in Ukraine.
Russia says it mobilised just more than 300,000 men in 2022 to help it prosecute what it calls its “special military operation”, but is now focused on trying to recruit professional volunteer soldiers via an advertising campaign.
“We need to perfect and modernise the military call-up system,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, as he also recalled “problems” experienced with the mobilisation campaign in 2022.
The initial decision to introduce mobilisation for the first time since World War 2 prompted tens of thousands of draft-age men to flee abroad, while some protests broke out — and were swiftly suppressed — in multiple Russian cities.
No second mobilisation
Peskov dismissed suggestions that the digitalisation plans might spark a further wave of panic and emigration among young male Russians keen to avoid having to fight in Ukraine.
“[This plan] is not connected to mobilisation,” he said, repeating previous assurances that there were no plans for a second wave of mobilisation.
Under the current system, men targeted by military recruiters are sent paper summons to their registered addresses. Recruiters have sometimes struggled to confirm whether a summons has been received or not or whether they have the right address for a draftee.
Under the new proposals, summons would be sent electronically to a potential draftee’s personal account on the main government portal. They would be considered delivered as soon as they have been sent electronically.
Once the electronic summons is received, under the legislation citizens who fail to show up at the military enlistment office would be automatically banned from travelling abroad.
“The summons is considered received from the moment it is placed in the personal account of a person liable for military service,” said Andrei Kartapolov, chair of the Russian parliament’s defence committee.
The Kremlin in 2022 pledged to fix “mistakes” in its initial mobilisation campaign which led to men who were ineligible for the draft due to age or medical conditions being called up to fight in Ukraine.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Finland becomes Nato’s 31st member
Ukraine dismisses Wagner claim of capturing Bakhmut
Ukraine acknowledges Russian gains in Bakhmut
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.