Dutch PM says message displayed on Anne Frank House is ‘reprehensible’

The message projected by laser onto the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam this week suggested Frank’s diary was a forgery or that she had not written it.

10 February 2023 - 16:46 Toby Sterling
Mark Rutte. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCEOIS LENOIR
Amsterdam — The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday described as “reprehensible” a message projected by laser onto the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam this week suggesting Frank’s diary was a forgery or that she had not written it.

Amsterdam police said they were investigating the incident, which took place on Monday evening.

The words projected onto the building referred to Frank as “the inventor of the ballpoint pen,” a reference to debunked conspiracy theories about her diary.

Frank, who was Jewish, wrote her diary from July 1942 to August 1944 while in hiding with her family in a cramped secret space above a canal-side warehouse. The museum where the message was projected is now located at the spot.

“There is no place for anti-Semitism in our country, we can never accept this,” Rutte said in a statement.

The Anne Frank House said in a statement that images of the incident were circulating on right-wing chat groups and it had referred the matter to police and prosecutors.

Frank and her family was captured by Nazis and she died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945, aged 15. Her diary is one of the most important documents to have emerged from the Holocaust.

Reuters

BIG READ: The Cape slaves: why they are at the core of SA identity

Koeksisters, boerewors and kwaito are used to market the country. None would have existed without slavery at the Cape
2 weeks ago

Europe conveys its hope that UK can achieve stability

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says Liz Truss’s successor will be the fifth British leader he will deal with during his term
3 months ago

EU reaffirms support for Ukraine after Putin’s nuke threat

European leaders see escalation of aggression as a sign of panic
4 months ago
