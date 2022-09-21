×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

EU reaffirms support for Ukraine after Putin’s nuke threat

21 September 2022 - 16:22 Gabriela Baczynska
The flag of the European Union and Ukraine's national flag fly at a building in Bern, Switzerland. File photo: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
The flag of the European Union and Ukraine's national flag fly at a building in Bern, Switzerland. File photo: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Brussels — President Vladimir Putin’s latest steps in Russia’s war against Ukraine show his panic and the EU will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders say.

The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chair of all the EU’s 27 national leaders spoke after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine, backed a plan to annex swathes of the country and issued a nuclear threat to the West.

“It is all a sign of panic. His rhetoric on nuclear weapons is something we have heard many times before, and it leaves us cold,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “It is all part of the rhetoric we know. I would advise to remain calm.”

His Belgian peer, Alexander de Croo, also urged a calm response between not provoking Russia, and supporting Ukraine. “We must not add fuel to the fire,” he said. “We must be clear in our position and continue to support Ukraine.”

The EU leaders’ chair, European Council president Charles Michel, said the bloc would not be scared away from supporting Ukraine. “In this war, there is only one aggressor, Russia, and one aggressed country, Ukraine. EU’s support to Ukraine will remain steadfast,” he said.

While there have been no immediate comments from the leaders of Germany or France, the EU’s executive European Commission said Putin’s “reckless” nuclear gamble had to stop.

“Putin is doing a nuclear gamble. He’s using the nuclear element as part of his arsenal of terror, it’s unacceptable,” said a foreign policy spokesperson for the European Commission, Peter Stano.

Stano said there would be “consequences from our part” but declined to announce any new sanctions against Russia. He said “sham, illegal referendums” that Moscow backed in Ukrainian regions it occupies would not be recognised.

“This is just another proof that Putin is not interested in peace, that he’s interested in escalating this war of aggression,” he told a regular news briefing. “This is also yet another sign of his desperation.”

Reuters

Nato and Ukraine denounce Russia’s ‘sham’ referendum plans to annex Donbas

Ukraine and the West regard votes as sham and illegal, while France's Macron calls plan 'a parody'
World
19 hours ago

STEVEN KUO: Putin takes flak over Ukraine war from SCO allies China and India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his misgivings at summit for the first time about the invasion
Opinion
3 hours ago

EU bid to prioritise goods made in Europe

Move is response to bottlenecks caused by Covid-19 and Russia’s Ukraine invasion
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Pakistan court orders removal of ‘terrorism’ ...
World / Asia
2.
Putin mobilises more troops, warns West over ...
World / Europe
3.
Russian economist says sanctions 30%-40% effective
World / Europe
4.
Tigray forces say Eritrea has launched full-scale ...
World / Africa
5.
Biden calls for end to ‘dark money’ in US ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Nato and Ukraine denounce Russia’s ‘sham’ referendum plans to annex Donbas

World / Europe

Ukraine in ‘heated debates’ with World Bank and IMF over ‘more nuanced’ aid

World / Europe

Putin mobilises more troops, warns West over ‘nuclear blackmail’

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.