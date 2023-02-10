Sport / Cricket

WATCH: Proteas host first Women’s World Cup in Africa

Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Hess, Sports Reporter for Sunday Times

10 February 2023 - 16:36 Business Day TV
Tazmin Brits of SA bats during the Women's T20I Tri-Series match against West Indies at Buffalo Park in East London, on Wednesday. SA won by 10 wickets. Picture: THEO JEPTHA
All eyes are on the Proteas women’s team, as the first host of The ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Africa. Business Day TV unpacked the build-up to the tournament with Stuart Hess, Sports Reporter for Sunday Times.

Laura Wolvaardt half-century helps Proteas Women beat Pakistan

Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Sport
2 days ago

Sune Luus to lead Proteas against Sri Lanka in World Cup opener

Added pressure of again having to fill the shoes of regular skipper Dane van Niekerk
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas have solid runs under the belt for World Cup kickoff: De Klerk

Proteas Women's all-rounder Nadine de Klerk believes their play had positive aspects despite them slipping to a 17-run defeat to England
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas Women crush Windies

Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
Sport
2 weeks ago
