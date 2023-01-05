Ukraine wants tanks, will have to make do with armoured cars

Sobering message from the Fed that it remains committed to taming inflation offsets overnight optimism in Asia
Kyiv — Western allies moved towards supplying armoured battle vehicles to Ukraine for the first time but not the heavier tanks it has requested to fight Russia, while Washington predicted intense combat would continue for months on the eastern frontline.
French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky his government will send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help its war effort, a French official said on Wednesday after a phone call between them.
“This is the first time that Western-made armoured vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army,” the official said.
Hours later, US President Joe Biden said Washington was considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine, which since Russia’s invasion in February has been fighting Europe’s biggest land conflict since 1945. Cities have been destroyed, millions of people displaced and tens of thousands killed.
The Bradley armoured vehicle, which has a powerful gun, has been a US Army staple to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s. The US Army has thousands of Bradleys, and they would give Ukraine more firepower on the battlefield and strengthen its ability in trench warfare.
Biden’s move, however, will fall short of sending the Abrams tanks that Ukraine has sought. Kyiv has repeatedly asked Western allies for heavier fighting vehicles such as the Abrams and German-made Leopard tanks.
In an evening video address, Zelensky thanked Macron for the announcement and said it showed the need for other allies to provide heavier weapons.
“This is something that sends a clear signal to all our partners. There is no rational reason Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks,” he said.
Sobering assessment
A senior US administration official on Wednesday gave a sobering assessment of fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, especially around the largely ruined, Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut. Fierce combat is likely to persist for the foreseeable future, although Russian forces have made incremental progress, the official said.
“The fighting is still quite hot ... I think what we’re seeing in Bakhmut we should expect to see elsewhere along the front that there will be continued fighting in the coming months.”
In his video address, Zelensky said Ukrainian troops outside Bakhmut were inflicting numerous losses on the Russians and Moscow is building up its forces in the region.
Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.
Zelensky told the US Congress in December that the tens of billions of dollars of US aid to help it combat Russia’s invasion is not charity, but an investment in global security.
The US is preparing another weapons aid package, which could be announced in the coming days, on top of about $21.3bn in security assistance so far to Ukraine.
The US has increased the capability of the weapons it has sent, including shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles as well as Javelin antitank missiles, the Himars rocket system and Nasams surface-to-air missiles.
During Zelensky’s visit to Washington, the US pledged to send the sophisticated Patriot missile system to repel Russian missile and drone attacks.
An official from the Ukrainian defence ministry’s intelligence section, Andriy Cherniak, said in comments to the RBC-Ukraine media outlet that Kyiv expects no let-up in Russia’s offensive in 2023 despite the heavy human toll.
“According to Ukrainian military intelligence estimates, in the next four-five months the Russian army may lose up to 70,000 people. And the occupying country’s [Russia’s] leadership is ready for such losses,” Cherniak said.
Russian leaders “understand they will lose but they do not plan to end the war”, he said.
In a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate on Wednesday to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise missiles, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound.
Ukraine said Russia launched seven missile strikes, 18 air strikes and more than 85 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems in the past 24 hours on civilian infrastructure in the cities of Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians.
Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said Russia will continue to form additional assault units and focus on the capture of Bakhmut and other cities to the north of Donetsk.
Malyar, citing the ministry’s main intelligence directorate, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that significant Russian losses mean Moscow is most likely to have to announce a second partial mobilisation in the first quarter of the year.
Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, citing threats to its own security and a need to protect Russian speakers. Ukraine and its allies accuse Russia of an unprovoked war to seize territory.
Reuters
Ukraine wants tanks, will have to make do with armoured cars
France breaks Allied ranks by sending combat vehicles to help beat back Russia
