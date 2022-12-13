LETTER: If munitions were loaded on Lady R, effect for SA relations with world will be catastrophic

Rupture of US-Canada pipeline could mean US crude stocks declined by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9
The ANC needs to understand the implications for SA were it to end up on the wrong side of what looks like becoming another global conflict
ANC MPs follow the party line and vote against report in special sitting of the National Assembly
DA leader John Steenhuisen says Phala Phala ‘the same as Nkandla’, EFF says president is a ‘constitutional delinquent’
The project, dubbed 2Africa, is scheduled to go live in 2023
Sacci’s BCI shows that the disruptive effects of Covid-19 over the past three or so years have been overcome
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Transport minister says public opinion is turning against the walkouts over Christmas period
Assistant coach Loubscher says the French visitors play ‘a massive kicking game’ and try to force mistakes
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
The Goeben was a Moltke class German battle cruiser that eluded the British navy in the first days of World War 1 by reaching Constantinople. Its commander, Adm Souchon, transformed it into the flagship of the Turkish Black Sea fleet, bringing the Ottoman Empire into the war on the German side by bombarding Russia’s Sevastopol naval base in the Crimea.
After initial victories at Kut and Gallipoli the Turkish army was defeated and the Ottoman Empire disintegrated. Souchon has been able to manipulate the Turkish government out of its neutrality by exploiting different factions within the inept and increasingly corrupt administration, including German sympathisers in the Turkish military.
The war theatre in Ukraine now resembles the size of the Western Front in World War 1. The demands for munitions are breathtaking, with Ukraine alone firing up to 50,000 artillery shells a week. The US is said to have supplied it with 100-million rounds of small arms ammunition. On the other side, the Russian forces are now desperately short of similar munitions, and have had to order shells from North Korea.
Like in World War 1, Russia started its “Special Military Operation” thinking it would be over in less than a month. And like World War 1, if this war doesn’t stop soon other countries will be sucked into the conflict for various reasons, the most immediate of which is the desperate need for munitions.
The Russian-flagged Lady R’s brief stopover in Simons Town last week should be seen in this context. If — despite its reputation, the “technical problem” deception and automatic identification system transponder malfunction, the suspicious nocturnal activities, and the defence minister’s no comment — the Lady R’s visit was entirely innocent, all well and good.
But if interested parties were to discover that crucial munitions were loaded, the negative effects for SA’s relations and trade with both Europe and the US would be catastrophic. History has already shown what one ship can do. All of its other challenges and its residual sympathy for Russia notwithstanding, the ANC government needs — if it still can — to understand the implications for SA were it to end up on the wrong side of what increasingly looks like becoming another global conflict.
James CunninghamCamps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: If munitions were loaded on Lady R, effect for SA relations with world will be catastrophic
The ANC needs to understand the implications for SA were it to end up on the wrong side of what looks like becoming another global conflict
The Goeben was a Moltke class German battle cruiser that eluded the British navy in the first days of World War 1 by reaching Constantinople. Its commander, Adm Souchon, transformed it into the flagship of the Turkish Black Sea fleet, bringing the Ottoman Empire into the war on the German side by bombarding Russia’s Sevastopol naval base in the Crimea.
After initial victories at Kut and Gallipoli the Turkish army was defeated and the Ottoman Empire disintegrated. Souchon has been able to manipulate the Turkish government out of its neutrality by exploiting different factions within the inept and increasingly corrupt administration, including German sympathisers in the Turkish military.
The war theatre in Ukraine now resembles the size of the Western Front in World War 1. The demands for munitions are breathtaking, with Ukraine alone firing up to 50,000 artillery shells a week. The US is said to have supplied it with 100-million rounds of small arms ammunition. On the other side, the Russian forces are now desperately short of similar munitions, and have had to order shells from North Korea.
Like in World War 1, Russia started its “Special Military Operation” thinking it would be over in less than a month. And like World War 1, if this war doesn’t stop soon other countries will be sucked into the conflict for various reasons, the most immediate of which is the desperate need for munitions.
The Russian-flagged Lady R’s brief stopover in Simons Town last week should be seen in this context. If — despite its reputation, the “technical problem” deception and automatic identification system transponder malfunction, the suspicious nocturnal activities, and the defence minister’s no comment — the Lady R’s visit was entirely innocent, all well and good.
But if interested parties were to discover that crucial munitions were loaded, the negative effects for SA’s relations and trade with both Europe and the US would be catastrophic. History has already shown what one ship can do. All of its other challenges and its residual sympathy for Russia notwithstanding, the ANC government needs — if it still can — to understand the implications for SA were it to end up on the wrong side of what increasingly looks like becoming another global conflict.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC’s actions are cause for alarm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: ANC’s actions are cause for alarm
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.