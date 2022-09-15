OnlyFans should pay more UK VAT, EU advises

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Power has shifted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which will encourage more states to throw off the Russian yoke
The biggest union in the country is demanding a 12% increases from employers, who have offered between 3% and 4%
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
Boss will be remembered for the testing takeover of BG Group and making the first cut to Shell’s dividend since World War 2
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in extensive infrastructural damage
Biden administration officials have said the bill risks upending the US’s carefully calibrated 'one China' policy
Squad of 23 announced for nmatches against Sierra Leone and Botswana
The extrovert exterior styling is mirrored inside the cabin with a bespoke instrument cluster, a racy leather-trimmed steering wheel and aluminium pedals with rubber inserts
Brussels — OnlyFans, an online platform known for adult content, should pay UK VAT on the full amount paid by subscribers, not just a discounted sum, in line with EU VAT rules for online platforms, an EU court adviser said on Thursday.
Founded in 2016 and with more than 100-million users, OnlyFans flourished during the pandemic as a way for creators to earn money by selling content directly to paying subscribers.
OnlyFans operator Fenix took its grievance to a UK tribunal after UK tax authorities ordered it to pay VAT on all the money paid by fans and not just the amount minus 20% paid to creators.
The tribunal subsequently sought advice from the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), Europe’s highest. The request was made before Britain withdrew from the EU in 2020.
CJEU advocate-general Athanasios Rantos said the court should confirm that the VAT rules apply to OnlyFans.
“The provision of the regulation implementing the VAT directive providing that an online intermediary platform is, in principle, liable to pay VAT is valid,” he said in a non-binding opinion.
“The relevant provision of the VAT directive does not contain any restrictions as to its scope or its extent. Accordingly, no category of services is excluded from the substantive scope of that provision,” he said.
The CJEU, which follows such advice in four out of five cases, will rule in the coming months.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
OnlyFans should pay more UK VAT, EU advises
Advocate-general of judicial branch of the EU says no VAT exception for online adult content platform
Brussels — OnlyFans, an online platform known for adult content, should pay UK VAT on the full amount paid by subscribers, not just a discounted sum, in line with EU VAT rules for online platforms, an EU court adviser said on Thursday.
Founded in 2016 and with more than 100-million users, OnlyFans flourished during the pandemic as a way for creators to earn money by selling content directly to paying subscribers.
OnlyFans operator Fenix took its grievance to a UK tribunal after UK tax authorities ordered it to pay VAT on all the money paid by fans and not just the amount minus 20% paid to creators.
The tribunal subsequently sought advice from the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), Europe’s highest. The request was made before Britain withdrew from the EU in 2020.
CJEU advocate-general Athanasios Rantos said the court should confirm that the VAT rules apply to OnlyFans.
“The provision of the regulation implementing the VAT directive providing that an online intermediary platform is, in principle, liable to pay VAT is valid,” he said in a non-binding opinion.
“The relevant provision of the VAT directive does not contain any restrictions as to its scope or its extent. Accordingly, no category of services is excluded from the substantive scope of that provision,” he said.
The CJEU, which follows such advice in four out of five cases, will rule in the coming months.
Reuters
Former staffer Alex Parker appointed editor-in-chief of Business Day
Satnac, Africa’s leading ICT conference, highlights innovations in the global sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Succession and Ted Lasso scoop top Emmy awards
Air strikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kill 10 people, hospital officials say
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.