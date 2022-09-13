×



Satnac, Africa’s leading ICT conference, highlights innovations in the global sector

This year’s two-day event featured plenary sessions and presentations on the theme ‘The Future of Cloud and its Impact on Industries and Total Human Experience’

13 September 2022 - 11:32
The 2022 Satnac Conference focused on the latest developments in the ICT sector world-wide. Picture: 123RF
The 2022 Satnac Conference focused on the latest developments in the ICT sector world-wide. Picture: 123RF

The prestigious Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conferences (Satnac) has become the continent’s leading ICT conference, where industry leaders share their views on the latest trends and developments. 

Satnac is an annual event hosted under the auspices of Telkom, and attracts in excess of 400 delegates. 

This year’s two-day instalment took place in Fancourt, George in August and featured a number of plenary sessions and presentations focusing on the theme, “The Future of Cloud and its Impact on Industries and Total Human Experience.” 

Speakers and panellists represented local and international telecommunication, software, network and infrastructure providers. 

The conference is where industry, academia and operators publish on matters concerning the progress achieved in applied research in the ICT sector. 

The main objectives of Satnac 2022 were to:

  • Focus on the latest developments in the ICT sector, worldwide  
  • Host a peer review and publishing platform for students to gain input from industry
  • Develop the next generation of innovative leaders.

The Satnac conference is a parallel development to the Telkom Centres of Excellence (CoE) programme and is an important facet of this capacity- building programme.

It provides researchers a platform to test their work with peer groups by receiving input from fellow students at other CoEs, industry and international experts attending the conference.

Telkom proudly partnered with Business Day TV to broadcast highlights from Satnac 2022 live from the conference, and to package special highlights from this exclusive event. 


