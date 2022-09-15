×

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: In praise of Robbo and his quirky work ethic

15 September 2022 - 16:53 KEVIN MCCALLUM

On Thursday morning I sent a WhatsApp to Alex Parker, congratulating him on being named the new editor-in-chief of Business Day, with a question about what a friend long departed this mortal coil might have said about his appointment: “I wonder what Robbo would have said to you? Something pithy and yet, grudgingly encouraging, I reckon. Then lit another smoke and wonder if it was time for a glass of wine.” 

The late Peter Robinson was perhaps the greatest of SA sports writers, most certainly one of the most talented I have read and most definitely among the best I ever worked with. I met him when he wrote for The Star and, then, for a while, for me at The Sunday Independent and Saturday Star. ..

