KEVIN MCCALLUM: In praise of Robbo and his quirky work ethic

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Power has shifted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which will encourage more states to throw off the Russian yoke
The biggest union in the country is demanding a 12% increases from employers, who have offered between 3% and 4%
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
Boss will be remembered for the testing takeover of BG Group and making the first cut to Shell’s dividend since World War 2
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in extensive infrastructural damage
Biden administration officials have said the bill risks upending the US’s carefully calibrated 'one China' policy
Squad of 23 announced for nmatches against Sierra Leone and Botswana
The extrovert exterior styling is mirrored inside the cabin with a bespoke instrument cluster, a racy leather-trimmed steering wheel and aluminium pedals with rubber inserts
On Thursday morning I sent a WhatsApp to Alex Parker, congratulating him on being named the new editor-in-chief of Business Day, with a question about what a friend long departed this mortal coil might have said about his appointment: “I wonder what Robbo would have said to you? Something pithy and yet, grudgingly encouraging, I reckon. Then lit another smoke and wonder if it was time for a glass of wine.”
The late Peter Robinson was perhaps the greatest of SA sports writers, most certainly one of the most talented I have read and most definitely among the best I ever worked with. I met him when he wrote for The Star and, then, for a while, for me at The Sunday Independent and Saturday Star. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: In praise of Robbo and his quirky work ethic
On Thursday morning I sent a WhatsApp to Alex Parker, congratulating him on being named the new editor-in-chief of Business Day, with a question about what a friend long departed this mortal coil might have said about his appointment: “I wonder what Robbo would have said to you? Something pithy and yet, grudgingly encouraging, I reckon. Then lit another smoke and wonder if it was time for a glass of wine.”
The late Peter Robinson was perhaps the greatest of SA sports writers, most certainly one of the most talented I have read and most definitely among the best I ever worked with. I met him when he wrote for The Star and, then, for a while, for me at The Sunday Independent and Saturday Star. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.