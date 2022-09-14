×

National

Former staffer Alex Parker appointed editor-in-chief of Business Day

He is expected to drive a portfolio of editorial products including BusinessLIVE, Business Day TV and Business Day newspaper

14 September 2022 - 21:10 Staff Writer
Alex Parker. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alex Parker. Picture: SUPPLIED

Arena Holdings has appointed Alexander Parker as editor-in-chief of Business Day, SA’s premier business daily publication.

In addition to his stewardship of Business Day newspaper, Parker will also oversee the growth of its entire product portfolio.

“Alex will be central to the continued development of a rounded portfolio of editorial products including BusinessLIVE, Business Day TV and Business Day,” said Pule Molebeledi, the publishing house’s MD: News and Media.

“He has the rare mix of skills and experience required to run a modern newsroom with print, digital and broadcast assets. We’re pleased to have him back at Business Day and are excited about the future,” said Molebeledi.

“It’s great to be back at Business Day and get to work with some of SA’s best journalists,” Parker said, adding that this was a crucial time in SA’s history that called for credible reportage to “contextualise events, explain what matters and lead debate for businesses, investors and citizens”.

Peter Bruce, former editor of Business Day, welcomed Parker’s appointment and described him as excellent writer. “Business Day will immediately feel the benefits of his leadership. He is in every important respect an excellent journalist.”

Parker returns to Business Day after several years in corporate communications. He started his career in journalism in 1998, and has been an industry reporter, columnist, leader writer, associate editor and chief subeditor of Business Day. He is a former editor of WANTED magazine, which is part of the Arena Holdings stable.

He is also a published author.

