Lukoil chair Maganov dies after fall from hospital window, Russian media reports

Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques
Ailing arms manufacturer is looking for a replacement after CEO William Hlakoane's contract came to an end
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Beijing accuses Washington of attempting to impose a ‘tech blockade’ on China
Framework provides a road map for SA’s transition towards becoming a net-zero economy by 2050
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Incident seen as a move by Taipei to reaffirm limits on its territory after US visit to Taiwan prompted unprecedented military exercises by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Sandra le Grange, former multiple SA badminton title winner, is now rocking the world of padel, a unique racquet sport that originated in South America.
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
Moscow — Ravil Maganov, the chair of Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, two sources familiar with the situation said, becoming the latest in a series of businessmen to meet a sudden and unexplained death.
The sources confirmed reports by several Russian media that the 67-year-old had plunged to his death, but the circumstances surrounding his fall were unclear.
Two people who knew Maganov well said they believed it was highly unlikely he had committed suicide.
Another source close to the company said there was a belief inside Lukoil management that he had killed himself, but he had not seen evidence or documents to support that.
Asked by Reuters if they were investigating the death as suspicious, Moscow police referred the question to the state’s investigative committee. The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lukoil said in a statement that Maganov had “passed away following a serious illness”.
“Lukoil’s many thousands of employees mourn deeply for this grievous loss and express their sincere condolences to Ravil Maganov’s family,” it said.
Several other senior executives with ties to Russia’s energy industry have died suddenly in unclear circumstances in the past few months.
The day after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine in February, a Gazprom executive, Alexander Tyulakov, was found dead in his garage near St Petersburg, Russian media reported.
In April, Sergei Protosenya, a former top manager of Russia’s largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek , was found dead with his wife and daughter at a villa in Spain. Catalan regional police, investigating the case, have said they believe he killed them and then took his own life.
In May, Russian media reported a former Lukoil manager, Alexander Subbotin, was found dead in the basement of a house outside Moscow.
The same month, Russian media said that Vladislav Avayev, a former vice-president of Gazprombank, was found dead in a Moscow flat, also with the bodies of his wife and daughter.
Maganov had worked in Lukoil since 1993, shortly after the company’s inception, and had overseen its refining, production and exploration, becoming chair in 2020. His brother, Nail, is the head of mid-sized Russian oil producer Tatneft.
Unusually among Russian companies, Lukoil took a stand over Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine. In a March 3 statement, the company’s board of directors expressed its concern over the “tragic events” in Ukraine and called for the “soonest possible end to armed conflict” via negotiations.
Maganov was a close associate of one of Lukoil’s founders, Vagit Alekperov, and frequently took part in meetings of Russian oil producers and the energy ministry to decide on joint actions as part of the Opec+ group of leading global oil producers.
Alekperov, a former Soviet deputy oil minister, resigned as president of Lukoil in April, a week after Britain imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on him as part of sanctions over Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lukoil chair Maganov dies after fall from hospital window, Russian media reports
His death is the latest in series of sudden, unexplained deaths and comes after Lukoil took a stand on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in March
Moscow — Ravil Maganov, the chair of Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, two sources familiar with the situation said, becoming the latest in a series of businessmen to meet a sudden and unexplained death.
The sources confirmed reports by several Russian media that the 67-year-old had plunged to his death, but the circumstances surrounding his fall were unclear.
Two people who knew Maganov well said they believed it was highly unlikely he had committed suicide.
Another source close to the company said there was a belief inside Lukoil management that he had killed himself, but he had not seen evidence or documents to support that.
Asked by Reuters if they were investigating the death as suspicious, Moscow police referred the question to the state’s investigative committee. The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lukoil said in a statement that Maganov had “passed away following a serious illness”.
“Lukoil’s many thousands of employees mourn deeply for this grievous loss and express their sincere condolences to Ravil Maganov’s family,” it said.
Several other senior executives with ties to Russia’s energy industry have died suddenly in unclear circumstances in the past few months.
The day after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine in February, a Gazprom executive, Alexander Tyulakov, was found dead in his garage near St Petersburg, Russian media reported.
In April, Sergei Protosenya, a former top manager of Russia’s largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek , was found dead with his wife and daughter at a villa in Spain. Catalan regional police, investigating the case, have said they believe he killed them and then took his own life.
In May, Russian media reported a former Lukoil manager, Alexander Subbotin, was found dead in the basement of a house outside Moscow.
The same month, Russian media said that Vladislav Avayev, a former vice-president of Gazprombank, was found dead in a Moscow flat, also with the bodies of his wife and daughter.
Maganov had worked in Lukoil since 1993, shortly after the company’s inception, and had overseen its refining, production and exploration, becoming chair in 2020. His brother, Nail, is the head of mid-sized Russian oil producer Tatneft.
Unusually among Russian companies, Lukoil took a stand over Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine. In a March 3 statement, the company’s board of directors expressed its concern over the “tragic events” in Ukraine and called for the “soonest possible end to armed conflict” via negotiations.
Maganov was a close associate of one of Lukoil’s founders, Vagit Alekperov, and frequently took part in meetings of Russian oil producers and the energy ministry to decide on joint actions as part of the Opec+ group of leading global oil producers.
Alekperov, a former Soviet deputy oil minister, resigned as president of Lukoil in April, a week after Britain imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on him as part of sanctions over Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.
Reuters
EU backs tougher visa rules for Russian tourists, but stops short of full ban
Moscow decries ‘Russophobia’ as war monuments toppled
Denel’s battle for survival: company eyes tensions in Europe and elsewhere
UN inspectors visit Zaporizhzhia to assess risk of nuclear disaster
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Saudi prince bet $500m on Russian firms weeks before Ukraine invasion
Russia’s Lukoil CEO Alekperov joins exodus of sanctions-hit CEOs
Lukoil’s plan to identity bondholders raises questions
Norway sovereign wealth fund to freeze its Russian holdings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.