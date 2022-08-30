Moscow decries ‘Russophobia’ as war monuments toppled

Investors remain spooked by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s latest commitment to fight inflation with further rate hikes
French tax officials spot undeclared swimming pools and rake in millions in extra tax
Teachers, politicians and cultural expert slam KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Mbali Frazer’s idea as inappropriate and not supportive of cultural diversity or social cohesion
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
China Southern cites a fall in revenue from domestic travel, while Air China blames reduced capacity
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
However, the figure is at odds with private sector estimates that run as high as $600bn over a decade
SA golfer’s maiden DP World Tour and European Masters victories set him up for ‘Africa’s Major’
The suburb has something of everything from chop-shops and R5 kiosks, to elite boutiques, fine-china tea rooms and some interesting art
Russia condemned the destruction of Soviet war memorials in three Baltic states and accused them on Tuesday of persecuting their Russian-speaking minorities.
Moscow issued a statement accusing Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia of xenophobia, claiming they were treating their ethnic Russian minorities as “second-class people”. It said Russian-language media, kindergartens and schools were being shut down.
“What is happening now in the Baltic states is unacceptable for us and will certainly affect the state of bilateral relations with these countries, which are already in complete decline,” the foreign ministry said.
It complained of “Russophobic approaches” and “an unprecedented, in fact close to fascist, campaign by the authorities of the Baltic states to barbarically remove, en masse, memorials to the Soviet soldier-liberators”.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the Baltic states on August 12 of a “neo-Nazi bacchanalia”.
The “neo-Nazi” charge is ominous because President Vladimir Putin used the same accusation to justify his February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and the West dismissed that as a false pretext for a war of conquest.
The Baltic states were annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940, then occupied by Nazi Germany before returning to Moscow control as part of the Soviet Communist bloc until they regained independence with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
All three are members of the EU and Nato, and their relations with Moscow have worsened sharply since the start of the war.
On August 25, Latvian authorities demolished an 80m edifice in Riga called the “Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders”. Latvia’s parliament approved the demolition in May, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason.
Estonia announced on August16 that it would begin removing Soviet-era monuments, citing public order concern.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Moscow decries ‘Russophobia’ as war monuments toppled
Baltic states rid themselves of unwanted Soviet-era memorials because of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russia condemned the destruction of Soviet war memorials in three Baltic states and accused them on Tuesday of persecuting their Russian-speaking minorities.
Moscow issued a statement accusing Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia of xenophobia, claiming they were treating their ethnic Russian minorities as “second-class people”. It said Russian-language media, kindergartens and schools were being shut down.
“What is happening now in the Baltic states is unacceptable for us and will certainly affect the state of bilateral relations with these countries, which are already in complete decline,” the foreign ministry said.
It complained of “Russophobic approaches” and “an unprecedented, in fact close to fascist, campaign by the authorities of the Baltic states to barbarically remove, en masse, memorials to the Soviet soldier-liberators”.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the Baltic states on August 12 of a “neo-Nazi bacchanalia”.
The “neo-Nazi” charge is ominous because President Vladimir Putin used the same accusation to justify his February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and the West dismissed that as a false pretext for a war of conquest.
The Baltic states were annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940, then occupied by Nazi Germany before returning to Moscow control as part of the Soviet Communist bloc until they regained independence with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
All three are members of the EU and Nato, and their relations with Moscow have worsened sharply since the start of the war.
On August 25, Latvian authorities demolished an 80m edifice in Riga called the “Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders”. Latvia’s parliament approved the demolition in May, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason.
Estonia announced on August16 that it would begin removing Soviet-era monuments, citing public order concern.
Reuters
Ukraine launches counteroffensive to retake territory in south
Ukraine on edge as Russia shells town near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Putin, his troops and Ukraine’s nuclear plant
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Zelensky accuses Russia as Europe prepares for winter gas crunch
The theatre returns to beleaguered Ukraine
Russian missile kills more than 20 civilians in attack on Ukraine’s ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.