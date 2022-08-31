Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
Opposition MPs dismiss broke state-owned arms producer's confidence in Ukraine war-related business as a 'wish list'
Denel, the broke state-owned arms manufacturer on the brink of collapse, suggests that instability in Europe and elsewhere due to the Ukraine war could drive its recovery as countries move to boost their defence capabilities.
Briefing a joint meeting of parliament’s public enterprises committee and the select committee on Denel’s poor financial position, company executives highlighted that the geopolitical instability in Europe and other parts of the world could give impetus to significant defence industry requirements...
Denel’s battle for survival: company eyes tensions in Europe and elsewhere
