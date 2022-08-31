×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Denel’s battle for survival: company eyes tensions in Europe and elsewhere

Opposition MPs dismiss broke state-owned arms producer’s confidence in Ukraine war-related business as a ‘wish list’

BL Premium
31 August 2022 - 17:52 Bekezela Phakathi

Denel, the broke state-owned arms manufacturer on the brink of collapse,  suggests that instability in Europe and elsewhere due to the Ukraine war could drive its recovery as countries move to boost their defence capabilities.

Briefing a joint meeting of parliament’s public enterprises committee and the select committee on Denel’s poor financial position, company executives highlighted that the geopolitical instability in Europe and other parts of the world could give impetus to significant defence industry requirements...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.