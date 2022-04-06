Poland central bank hikes benchmark rate to highest in a decade amid inflation surge

The Polish central bank gave no indications that it’s ready to pause raising interest rates after lifting the benchmark to the highest level in a decade to fight surging inflation.

In a surprise decision, policymakers lifted the reference rate by 1 percentage point to 4.5% on Wednesday and repeated that they’ll do whatever it takes to combat persistently high inflation. The size of the hike eclipsed the predictions of the 31 economists surveyed by Bloomberg and came amid mounting concerns that war in neighbouring Ukraine may hurt economic growth.

The zloty strengthened after the decision and the central bank repeated that it’s ready to intervene on the market to prevent currency depreciation. Policymakers expect the economic situation to remain favourable in the coming quarters as growing household incomes contribute to rising prices.

Poland’s inflation accelerated to 10.9% in March, even as the government cut levies on everything from fuels to food to provide relief to consumers.