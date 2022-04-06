New Liberty CEO says merger with Standard Bank offers Africa-wide opportunities
Liberty delisted in March after Standard Bank began the process of integrating the company into its service offering
06 April 2022 - 19:37
Liberty Holdings delisted from the JSE in March after majority shareholder Standard Bank bought out minorities in order to integrate the insurance giant into the banking group.
That process saw Liberty’s former CEO David Munro rejoin Standard Bank as the executive responsible for overseeing the integration of the insurer into the bank’s operations. As a consequence, Liberty appointed former financial director Yuresh Maharaj as its new CEO...
