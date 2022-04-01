Russian gas still flows to Europe

Western sanctions imposed over the war have cut off Russia from much of world trade, but exceptions have been carved out for oil and gas.

Putin signed an order setting a Friday deadline for buyers from “unfriendly” countries to pay for gas using roubles or be cut off, a demand Western customers have rejected as an attempt to rewrite contracts that call for payment in euros. Germany, the biggest buyer, called it “blackmail”, and had warned this week of a potential emergency if supplies were curtailed.

But there was no sign on Friday of an immediate interruption. Flows remained steady through two of the three main pipelines bringing Russian gas into Europe — Nord Stream 1 across the Baltic Sea, and into Slovakia over Ukraine.

Flows through the other main route, the Yamal-Europe pipeline over Belarus, had reversed direction, now bringing gas from Germany to Poland, but this occurs occasionally and did not necessarily indicate a new policy.

Gazprom, Russia's state-owned gas giant, said it was continuing to supply Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from consumers, with requests standing at 108.4-million cubic metres for Friday, down only fractionally from 109.5-million cubic metres a day earlier.

A source had told Reuters that some contracts involved gas being delivered before payments were due, suggesting the taps might not be turned off immediately.

'Everlasting fear'

Putin sent troops on February 24 for what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine.

Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression and say Putin's real aim was to topple Ukraine's government in a campaign that has so far failed, due to strong Ukrainian resistance and poor Russian logistics.

Over the past 10 days, Ukrainian forces have recaptured suburbs near Kyiv, broken the siege of Sumy in the east and driven back Russian forces advancing on Mykolaiv in the south.

In the latest Ukrainian advance, Britain's ministry of defence said on Friday Ukrainian forces had recaptured villages linking Kyiv with the besieged northern city of Chernihiv.

Irpin, a commuter suburb northwest of Kyiv that had been one of the main battlegrounds for weeks, is now firmly back in Ukrainian hands, a wasteland littered with burnt-out tanks.