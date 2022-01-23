Brussels police clash with protesters opposing Covid-19 restrictions

Brussels — Police in Brussels fired water cannon and teargas to disperse protesters near the European Commission’s headquarters on Sunday, after a protest involving about 50,000 people opposing Covid-19 restrictions turned violent.

Though Belgium announced a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions on Friday, despite record infections, the government also said people must have booster shots after five months to maintain the Covid-19 passes which allow them to access bars or cinemas.

The passes, which are mandatory for anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, museum or many other public space, have sparked fierce opposition among some Belgians.

In scenes reminiscent of similar clashes last November, when about 35,000 protesters took part in demonstrations that started peacefully but later turned violent, some streets in the Belgian capital were soon filled with teargas.