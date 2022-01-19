World / Europe

Vaccine equity a must to end pandemic, WHO tells online Davos meeting

WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan says universal vaccination is the ‘central strategic pillar’ against Covid-19 but poorer states are being left behind

19 January 2022 - 00:09 Mrinalika Roy
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

Vaccine equity is the best way to get out of the current pandemic phase of the coronavirus epidemic, the world’s top public health experts said in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum virtual Davos Agenda conference on Tuesday.

Talking about the vaccination gap, World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergencies director Mike Ryan said that more than half of the world’s population had received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, but only 7% of the population has been fully vaccinated in Africa.

“The problem is we are leaving huge swathes of the world behind.... But vaccines are absolutely central. There is no way out of the pandemic right now without vaccines as the central strategic pillar.”

The discovery of the Omicron variant  has heightened claims that low inoculation rates can encourage viral mutations, which can then spread to countries where rates are much higher.

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control, said it was “unacceptable” that Africa was lagging so far behind other countries in vaccination and called it a “collapse of global co-operation and solidarity”.

“The only way to prevent other variants challenging the global efforts and advances we have seen is to vaccinate on scale, including Africa,” said Nkengasong.

Seth F Berkley, CEO of vaccine alliance Gavi, said that though global vaccine supply through Covax faced initial hurdles like export bans, vaccine nationalism and companies’ not meeting their dose requirements, things are slowly coming back on track.

The WHO said on Tuesday more than 1-billion shots had been delivered so far by Covax.

“We expect the next billion (doses) to take between four to five months versus a year ... the challenge is to make sure every country is ready to receive them,” said Berkley.

Nkengasong said African countries were not facing vaccine hesitancy but looking at logistics issues that need to be addressed.

“Greater co-operation is the route to ending this pandemic, whether we end it in 2022 or 2023.”

Last week, Unicef said poorer states had rejected more than 100-million doses of vaccines distributed by Covax in December alone, mainly due to their expiry date.

“You want to have adequate time to move vaccines from depots,” Kenya’s health ministry spokesperson Mburugu Gikunda said last week, noting doses close to expiry would be wasted if accepted.

Reuters 

Too soon to say Omicron heralds end of pandemic, Fauci says

Resistance to time-tested public health measures has hindered the fight against Covid-19, says Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to US president
News
1 day ago

Omicron could speed up end of Covid-19 disruptions

Researchers say that while those who previously caught the Delta variant could contract Omicron, those who get the Omicron strain cannot be infected ...
News
9 hours ago

Australia records its worst day of pandemic

Omicron variant drives up hospital admissions to new highs
World
16 hours ago

Alarm in Beijing as variant cases rise weeks before Winter Olympics

Authorities clamp down on international travellers and mail after new infections of Omicron and Delta virus detected
News
7 hours ago

Israeli Pfizer trial shows fourth dose not enough for Omicron

Preliminary data points to extra shot not preventing variant infection
News
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Austria to start fines for unvaccinated in March, ...
World / Europe
2.
Blinken to visit Ukraine and Germany after Russia ...
World / Americas
3.
AT&T and Verizon to delay 5G deployment near ...
World / Americas
4.
Vaccine equity a must to end pandemic, WHO tells ...
World / Europe
5.
Washington is scrutinising Alibaba’s cloud unit, ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Dozens of African states battle to turn Covid-19 supplies into inoculations

News

French parliament gives final approval for vaccination passes

World / Europe

‘Twindemic’ on the cards in Europe as flu makes a return

World / Europe

Austria to start fines for unvaccinated in March, chancellor says

World / Europe

CHRIS GILMOUR: From ski resorts to Cape Town, global tourism needs to adopt a ...

Opinion / Columnists

BIG READ: Fencing against the needle — how anti-vaxxers can prick the state’s ...

Life

Risk of dying from Covid may be increased by a gene

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.