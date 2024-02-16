World / Asia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died

The jailed activist was serving a sentence in the Yamalo-Nenets region when he was reported dead

16 February 2024 - 13:54
by Felix Light
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region during a hearing against the Ministry of Justice in Supreme Court, in Moscow on January 11 2024. File Picture: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region during a hearing against the Ministry of Justice in Supreme Court, in Moscow on January 11 2024. File Picture: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Moscow — Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, said the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region, where he had been serving his sentence, on Friday.

In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday, and “almost immediately lost consciousness”.

It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason of death was being established.

Reuters

Navalny jokes in first video link from new prison

Jailed politician appears on video from the Polar Wolf colony, to which he was transferred in December
World
1 month ago

Navalny camp sets strategy to disrupt Putin’s path to another term

Opposition activists scent a chance to show Russian president is vulnerable
World
2 months ago
