Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region during a hearing against the Ministry of Justice in Supreme Court, in Moscow on January 11 2024. File Picture: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Moscow — Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, said the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region, where he had been serving his sentence, on Friday.
In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday, and “almost immediately lost consciousness”.
It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason of death was being established.
Reuters
