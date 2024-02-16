Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Rebounding business confidence in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Richard Downing, an economist with the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry

16 February 2024 - 13:50
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry Richard Downing. Picture: SUPPLIED.
SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry Richard Downing. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Business confidence in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Richard Downing, an economist with the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI). 

Downing helps to decipher the results of Sacci’s Business Confidence Index (BCI) for December, which reached a notable 112.1.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

This marks the second-highest level for the year, surpassed only by the January 2023 peak of 112.9. Throughout 2023, the BCI maintained an average level of 109.6, consistent with 2022, and higher than the 108.5 recorded in 2021. Although the BCI experienced a dip in the middle of 2023, it rebounded in the fourth quarter, concluding the year at 112.1 in December.

Downing says the recent state of the nation address (Sona) and upcoming national budget for 2024 will be instrumental in determining the trajectory of business and investor confidence in 2024. 

This is especially true in a year where politics and the upcoming general elections are top of mind for market players. 

Topics of discussion include the latest results around business confidence in SA; factors driving sentiment; SA’s monetary and fiscal policy agenda; and the effects of elections on business confidence. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | TCL’s push for smartphone penetration beyond Alcatel in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ernst Wittmann, regional manager for Southern and East Africa at TCL
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | The perils of mining exploration in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris Green, managing partner at law firm Hogan Lovells
Economy
3 days ago

PODCAST | Satrix takes the lid off two new ETFs

Diversifying investment portfolios through exchange traded funds (ETFs) is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
New CEO to lead Coca-Cola’s mega JSE listing
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Scepticism grows over Renergen’s helium production
Companies / Energy
3.
TymeBank to use TFG’s footprint for walk-in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MultiChoice shares at R105 puts pressure on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Heineken cuts value of SA business by R10bn
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.