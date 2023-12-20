World / Asia

Philippines rebukes Beijing over South China Sea claims

Manila and Beijing recently traded accusations over a collision of their vessels in the South China Sea

20 December 2023 - 15:18
by Karen Lema
A Chinese Coast Guard ship uses a water cannon against a Philippines resupply vessel heading towards the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea, December 10 2023. Picture: PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/REUTERS
Manila — The Philippine defence minister rebuked China on Wednesday for accusing his country of provoking tension and stirring trouble in the South China Sea, saying only Beijing believed what it was saying.

“Truth and in fact, no country in the world, none, supports unequivocally their claim to the whole of South China Sea,” defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro said as both nations have exchanged accusations over recent collisions in the waterway.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3-trillion of commercial shipping annually, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China’s claims had no legal basis, a ruling the US supports but Beijing rejects.

More than a week ago, Manila and Beijing traded accusations over a collision of their vessels in the South China Sea, with the latter saying the incidents were “entirely caused” by the Philippines.

After the incidents, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Saturday a “paradigm shift” was needed in how his country deals with the South China issue because diplomatic efforts with China were headed “in a poor direction”.

China “will keep the door of dialogue and contact open,” the spokesperson for its embassy in Manila said in a statement later on Wednesday.

Tensions between the Philippines and China have grown under Marcos, who has increasingly complained about China’s “aggressive” behaviour, while he sought closer ties with the US, Manila’s treaty ally.

Marcos has said the Philippines will continue to talk to its partners in the Indo-Pacific region and come up with a joint position on their responsibilities in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines refers to the part of South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone as the West Philippine Sea.

“China has always advocated and remains committed to properly managing maritime differences through dialogue and consultation,” the embassy’s spokesperson said.

Reuters

Manila and Beijing trade accusations over South China Sea collision

The Philippines coast guard accuses China of ramming and firing water cannon at vessel
World
1 week ago

Philippines chides China after collision of vessels

The incident is the most serious yet in the waters around the disputed Second Thomas shoal
World
1 month ago

Philippines vows to stand firm as China warns against ‘trouble’ at disputed shoal

Dispute intensifies after Manila cut a floating barrier installed by Beijing at the shoal using coastguard personnel posing as fishermen
World
2 months ago

Chinese warship cuts in front of US destroyer in Taiwan Strait

US and China in war of words over Taiwan Strait warship incident
World
6 months ago
