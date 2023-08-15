An empty and closed gate for the Shinkansen bullet train is seen as train services are cancelled as Typhoon Lan hits the region at Shin-Osaka station in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday. Picture: KYODO via REUTERS
Tokyo — Nearly 900 flights in Japan were cancelled and 240,000 people were ordered to move to safety as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall early on Tuesday, cutting off power to tens of thousands of homes.
Typhoon Lan, approaching from the Pacific Ocean, made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, 400km southwest of Tokyo, lashing much of central and western Japan with heavy rain and powerful winds. Authorities issued flood and landslide warnings, and some tornadoes formed.
Evacuation centres were set up in safe buildings and high ground for residents across 11 prefectures whom the Fire and Disaster Management Agency told to seek shelter.
As well as the disruption to flights, the rain and wind forced the closure of roads and the suspension of dozens of train services. The storm comes days after Typhoon Khanun hit Japan during its peak Obon holiday season, when many factories close and city dwellers return to their hometowns and villages.
Over the next 24 hours, the central Tokai region — home of Toyota Motor — was expected to get about 350mm of rain, nearly three times the average rainfall for the month of August. Television footage showed gushing, swollen rivers.
Homes and businesses suffered water damage in Nara city and media reported several people were knocked down by the wind and hurt. Power outages hit almost 90,000 households in central and western areas, utilities said.
Typhoon Lan had sustained winds of 150km/h and was moving northwest across the west of the main island of Honshu. It was forecast to reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and move north, according to Japan’s weather agency.
Typhoon Lan lashes central and western Japan
Reuters
