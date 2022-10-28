However, benchmarks are poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly positive US economic data
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
The farming industry is fretting about a potentially devastating locust outbreak in the coming year which could lead to huge losses.
In the 2021/2022 season more than 23-million hectares of land were affected by locust outbreaks. This was the worst outbreak in 25 years. During this period the land was infiltrated by locusts, suggesting another bad year for farmers in the coming growing period, agricultural industry body Agri SA said on Friday...
Farming industry frets about locusts
