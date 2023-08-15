Markets

Gold prices fall under pressure from US dollar and bond yields

15 August 2023 - 07:45 Swati Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN.
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN.

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from elevated bond yields and China’s economic concerns, with markets now looking ahead to US retail sales data that could shed light on the impact of higher rates on consumer spending.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,905 an ounce by 3.19am GMT, trading near its lowest level in six weeks hit in the previous session. US gold futures dropped 0.3% to $1,937.80.

Gold prices fell as the US dollar and Treasury yields were pushed higher, with investors assessing potential policy actions from Chinese regulators to address mounting financial and property risk, according to NAB Commodities Research.

Making bullion expensive for overseas buyers, the US dollar hit its highest levels in more than a month on Monday amid worries over China’s economy. US 10-year treasury yields were near their highest levels since November.

China’s central bank unexpectedly cut policy rates on Tuesday, as the world’s second-biggest economy’s industrial output and retail sales growth slowed and undershot forecasts.

Attention is now turning to US retail sales data due later in the day and the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting minutes on Wednesday.

Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities at BMI, expects a boost in gold prices, lately under pressure from a strong US dollar, only towards the last quarter of 2023. “While the US Fed’s hiking cycle has reached its apex with the hike in July 2023 we expect a dovish pivot to only appear from 2024 onwards.”

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden’s policies are powering historic job growth and rebuilding competitiveness, despite polls showing Americans remain sceptical.

Highlighting investor sentiment towards bullion, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings fell 0.4% to their lowest since January 2020 on Monday.

Spot silver was up 0.1% to $22.63 an ounce and platinum fell 0.3% to $898.94. Palladium slid 0.5% to $1,262.76.

Reuters

Rouble claws back ground ahead of emergency central bank meeting

The rouble had lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022
Markets
13 hours ago

Asia stocks hover at one-month lows

Yuan struggles as slowing China cuts interest rates
Markets
1 hour ago

Oil lifts slightly as China lowers lending rate

China’s refinery throughput in July rose 17.4% from a year earlier
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Gold prices fall under pressure from US dollar ...
Markets
2.
Oil lifts slightly as China lowers lending rate
Markets
3.
Asia stocks hover at one-month lows
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as risk aversion ...
Markets
5.
Oil keeps steady despite jitters over China’s ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as risk aversion rises in thin conditions

Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on Woolworths, Richemont, Gold Fields

Markets

European shares flat, China’s property woes weigh on Asian markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.