Gold prices fall under pressure from US dollar and bond yields

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from elevated bond yields and China’s economic concerns, with markets now looking ahead to US retail sales data that could shed light on the impact of higher rates on consumer spending.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,905 an ounce by 3.19am GMT, trading near its lowest level in six weeks hit in the previous session. US gold futures dropped 0.3% to $1,937.80.
Gold prices fell as the US dollar and Treasury yields were pushed higher, with investors assessing potential policy actions from Chinese regulators to address mounting financial and property risk, according to NAB Commodities Research.
Making bullion expensive for overseas buyers, the US dollar hit its highest levels in more than a month on Monday amid worries over China’s economy. US 10-year treasury yields were near their highest levels since November.
China’s central bank unexpectedly cut policy rates on Tuesday, as the world’s second-biggest economy’s industrial output and retail sales growth slowed and undershot forecasts.
Attention is now turning to US retail sales data due later in the day and the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities at BMI, expects a boost in gold prices, lately under pressure from a strong US dollar, only towards the last quarter of 2023. “While the US Fed’s hiking cycle has reached its apex with the hike in July 2023 we expect a dovish pivot to only appear from 2024 onwards.”
Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden’s policies are powering historic job growth and rebuilding competitiveness, despite polls showing Americans remain sceptical.
Highlighting investor sentiment towards bullion, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings fell 0.4% to their lowest since January 2020 on Monday.
Spot silver was up 0.1% to $22.63 an ounce and platinum fell 0.3% to $898.94. Palladium slid 0.5% to $1,262.76.
Gold prices fall under pressure from US dollar and bond yields
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from elevated bond yields and China’s economic concerns, with markets now looking ahead to US retail sales data that could shed light on the impact of higher rates on consumer spending.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,905 an ounce by 3.19am GMT, trading near its lowest level in six weeks hit in the previous session. US gold futures dropped 0.3% to $1,937.80.
Gold prices fell as the US dollar and Treasury yields were pushed higher, with investors assessing potential policy actions from Chinese regulators to address mounting financial and property risk, according to NAB Commodities Research.
Making bullion expensive for overseas buyers, the US dollar hit its highest levels in more than a month on Monday amid worries over China’s economy. US 10-year treasury yields were near their highest levels since November.
China’s central bank unexpectedly cut policy rates on Tuesday, as the world’s second-biggest economy’s industrial output and retail sales growth slowed and undershot forecasts.
Attention is now turning to US retail sales data due later in the day and the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities at BMI, expects a boost in gold prices, lately under pressure from a strong US dollar, only towards the last quarter of 2023. “While the US Fed’s hiking cycle has reached its apex with the hike in July 2023 we expect a dovish pivot to only appear from 2024 onwards.”
Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden’s policies are powering historic job growth and rebuilding competitiveness, despite polls showing Americans remain sceptical.
Highlighting investor sentiment towards bullion, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings fell 0.4% to their lowest since January 2020 on Monday.
Spot silver was up 0.1% to $22.63 an ounce and platinum fell 0.3% to $898.94. Palladium slid 0.5% to $1,262.76.
Reuters
Rouble claws back ground ahead of emergency central bank meeting
Asia stocks hover at one-month lows
Oil lifts slightly as China lowers lending rate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as risk aversion rises in thin conditions
WATCH: Technical analysis on Woolworths, Richemont, Gold Fields
European shares flat, China’s property woes weigh on Asian markets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.