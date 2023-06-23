World / Asia

Beijing swelters in more than 41°C weather

On Thursday, the maximum temperature breached 41°C and shattered the record for the hottest day in June

23 June 2023 - 11:07 Ryan Woo and Casey Hall
Children cool off in a water fountain amid an orange alert for heatwave, at a shopping area in Beijing, China, on June 22 2023. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Beijing, China — Beijing upgraded its warning for hot weather to “red” on Friday — the highest in a colour-coded alert system — with many parts of the Chinese capital roasting in temperatures of up to 40°C.

The official temperature for the capital, which is measured from its southern suburbs observatory, hit 40°C just after 1.30pm on Friday, according to the Beijing Municipal Meteorological Observatory.

“This is the first time since the establishment of the observatory that there has been a high temperature of more than 40°C for two consecutive days,” Zhang Yingxin, chief forecaster of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, said at a media briefing. The observatory was founded in 1951.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in the city of nearly 22-million people breached 41°C and shattered the record for the hottest day in June.

A weather station in its southern suburbs, considered to be Beijing’s main gauge, recorded 41.1°C in the afternoon. The previous June high was logged on June 10 1961, when the mercury hit 40.6°C.

The daily maximum logged on Thursday was the city's second-highest in history, just below the 41.9°C recorded by Beijing on July 24 1999.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue. A red alert indicates the temperature is set to rise above 40°C within 24 hours.

The China Meteorological Administration said on Thursday it expected high temperatures to persist across much of the country’s north for the next 8-10 days.

High temperature monitoring and warnings would continue on a rolling basis in places including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Henan and Inner Mongolia, it added.

In Tianjin, a northern Chinese port city with a population of more than 13-million, Thursday’s temperature reached 41.2°C, smashing local records.

Local authorities on Friday warned the extended period of high temperatures could have health effects, including an increased risk of stroke, and advised people to drink at least 1.5l of water daily and limit their time outdoors. 

Reuters

