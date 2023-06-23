Life / Motoring

It’s Germany vs Japan at upcoming Classic Car Show

The modified car spectacle draws younger enthusiasts to the event at Nasrec

23 June 2023 - 11:05 Motor News Reporter
The Germany vs Japanese car show runs alongside the Classic car show at Nasrec. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Germany vs Japanese car show runs alongside the Classic car show at Nasrec. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 10th rendition of the popular Germany vs Japan car show is set to take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg, on July 9 alongside the Classic Car Show.

In a day that promises sights of some of the best customised cars in the country, organiser Dawood Hoosein says that more than 1,000 German and Japanese cars are expected at this year’s event. The show is organised by the SouthSide Crew car club.

The Germany vs Japan show began about a decade ago as an addition to the Classic Car Show, which caters to more traditional classic cars. Such was the interest shown in latter-day VW Golfs and Polos, BMWs, Honda Civics, Toyota Conquest RSis, Nissan Sentras and the like that the Germany vs Japan segment has been drawing huge numbers of younger enthusiasts to the Classic Car Day at Nasrec each year.

This year the show will feature a number of components, including a show and hot ride section, and a Limbo competition where the winner will be the car with the lowest overall ride height driven under a measuring beam using its own power.

Another new component will be a Dyno competition. There will be prizes for the most powerful front and rear-wheel drive cars, measured on site at Nasrec on the dyno. There will be category winners including best German modified, best Japanese modified, and the best OEM (original) versions entered. Other categories will include best lowered suspension systems, best wheels, and the best bakkie entered.

Show within a show

The traditional classic cars will once again enter Nasrec at Gate 6 on the southeast side of the venue.

The show draws many young car enthusiasts. Picture: SUPPLIED
The show draws many young car enthusiasts. Picture: SUPPLIED

The German vs Jap cars will enter at Gates 1, 2 and 5. Spectators enter through Gates 3 and 4 and parking is available for R30. Spectators interested in both the classic cars and modified cars will have access to both shows and gate tickets are R100 for adults and R30 for children under 12. Bookings through Computicket cost R80 for adults and R20 for children. 

Entertainment on offer at both shows include kiddies play areas, a flea market, helicopter rides and drifting at the Nasrec skid pan. The Classic Car and German vs Jap shows open to the public on Sunday July 9 from 8am-4pm. More information can be found on: www.classiccarshow.co.za

How to say goodbye to your classic car

Parting with your wheeled family member can be such sweet sorrow, says Kevin Derrick of Creative Rides
Life
2 days ago

Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record

The Koenigsegg Regera reclaims the speed and braking record after being beaten by Croatia’s contender
Life
3 days ago

Mercedes unveils stunning Vision One-Eleven concept

The extrovert car showcases daring design and groundbreaking powertrain technology
Life
4 days ago

Porsche unveils electric hypercar concept

The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
REVIEW: New Toyota Urban Cruiser is more car for ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Five films to watch at the Encounters SA Festival
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Seven great car buys for half a mil
Life / Motoring
4.
Tricky country for Cormac McCarthy’s journey to ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Range Rover reveals refreshed Evoque priced from ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

How to say goodbye to your classic car

Life / Motoring

Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record

Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez quashes rumours he is leaving Honda

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.