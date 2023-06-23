It’s Germany vs Japan at upcoming Classic Car Show

Investors are betting on interest rates remaining higher for longer to quell stubborn inflation
The 10th rendition of the popular Germany vs Japan car show is set to take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg, on July 9 alongside the Classic Car Show.
In a day that promises sights of some of the best customised cars in the country, organiser Dawood Hoosein says that more than 1,000 German and Japanese cars are expected at this year’s event. The show is organised by the SouthSide Crew car club.
The Germany vs Japan show began about a decade ago as an addition to the Classic Car Show, which caters to more traditional classic cars. Such was the interest shown in latter-day VW Golfs and Polos, BMWs, Honda Civics, Toyota Conquest RSis, Nissan Sentras and the like that the Germany vs Japan segment has been drawing huge numbers of younger enthusiasts to the Classic Car Day at Nasrec each year.
This year the show will feature a number of components, including a show and hot ride section, and a Limbo competition where the winner will be the car with the lowest overall ride height driven under a measuring beam using its own power.
Another new component will be a Dyno competition. There will be prizes for the most powerful front and rear-wheel drive cars, measured on site at Nasrec on the dyno. There will be category winners including best German modified, best Japanese modified, and the best OEM (original) versions entered. Other categories will include best lowered suspension systems, best wheels, and the best bakkie entered.
Show within a show
The traditional classic cars will once again enter Nasrec at Gate 6 on the southeast side of the venue.
The German vs Jap cars will enter at Gates 1, 2 and 5. Spectators enter through Gates 3 and 4 and parking is available for R30. Spectators interested in both the classic cars and modified cars will have access to both shows and gate tickets are R100 for adults and R30 for children under 12. Bookings through Computicket cost R80 for adults and R20 for children.
Entertainment on offer at both shows include kiddies play areas, a flea market, helicopter rides and drifting at the Nasrec skid pan. The Classic Car and German vs Jap shows open to the public on Sunday July 9 from 8am-4pm. More information can be found on: www.classiccarshow.co.za
