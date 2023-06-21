National / Science & Environment

SA climate experts urge SA to prepare for dry El Niño summer

However, the strength of the El Niño does not always translate to the strength of the effect, expert Neville Sweijd says

21 June 2023 - 15:58

SA climate experts are urging the government and the agriculture sector to prepare for the potential effects of the looming El Niño weather pattern, which may pack an extra punch in 2023 due to global warming.

The world is shifting from the cooler La Niña to the warmer El Niño, which is associated with a greater likelihood of drought in summer rainfall areas in Southern Africa. El Niño and La Niña form an oscillating weather pattern across the Pacific Ocean, cycling back and forth between warm and cool phases every few years. It is the most powerful fluctuation in the earth’s climate system, with a profound influence on ocean and atmospheric conditions...

