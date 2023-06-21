Oil prices drew some support from a possible drawdown in US crude stocks
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
The Pretoria high court has set aside government’s decision to authorise a coal mining deal in Mpumalanga, due to failures related to environmental issues.
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Growthpoint will allocate shares to a special-purpose CSI Trust, which will use dividends from its Growthpoint shares to fund initiatives
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
The Bok captain says he initially feared missing the event in France because of knee surgery
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
SA climate experts are urging the government and the agriculture sector to prepare for the potential effects of the looming El Niño weather pattern, which may pack an extra punch in 2023 due to global warming.
The world is shifting from the cooler La Niña to the warmer El Niño, which is associated with a greater likelihood of drought in summer rainfall areas in Southern Africa. El Niño and La Niña form an oscillating weather pattern across the Pacific Ocean, cycling back and forth between warm and cool phases every few years. It is the most powerful fluctuation in the earth’s climate system, with a profound influence on ocean and atmospheric conditions...
SA climate experts urge SA to prepare for dry El Niño summer
However, the strength of the El Niño does not always translate to the strength of the effect, expert Neville Sweijd says
