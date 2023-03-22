South Korean opposition leader indicted over $1bn property scandal

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen’s efforts to calm nerves seem to be working, but the Fed’s high-stakes meeting on policy leaves markets on edge
From reducing water wastage to ensuring sustainable access to safe drinking water and sanitation, everyone must be involved in the efforts to tackle the global water crisis
Taxman cracks down on unscrupulous clearing agents and warns of the dangers for businesses
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
The insurer’s earnings base has changed due to sale of Hastings Group stake, and unbundling of Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stake
Minister says ‘dumped’ imports fell during investigation while market share of local applicant appeared to be rising
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
To make ends meet, young, educated workers are forced to turn to low-paid jobs in the gig economy, where fraud call centers perpetuate telefraud on millions each day
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Cherry blossom drinking parties cannot hide the changes in lifestyle wrought by Covid-19 in Japan
Seoul — South Korean prosecutors indicted opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday on corruption charges in a $1bn property development scandal dating to his previous stint as a mayor, the Yonhap news agency said.
Lee, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party, who lost to President Yoon Suk Yeol in last year’s election, faces several charges, including bribery, corruption, breach of trust and conflicts of interests, Yonhap said.
Prosecutors have sought to arrest him after an 18-month investigation into the 1.5-trillion won ($1.15bn) construction project. Parliament, where Lee’s party holds a majority, voted down a motion last month to waive immunity granted to legislators.
Prosecutors have said Lee colluded with a group of private property developers when he was mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, to help them rake in more than 800-billion won ($611.5m) from the project, while inflicting losses of nearly 490-million won on the city.
He was also accused of receiving or demanding more than 18-billion won ($15.3m) from four companies in bribes to bankroll a financially strapped pro football club based in the city in return for administrative favours.
Prosecutors also indicted Jeong Jin-sang, one of Lee’s closest aides, who was arrested in November over the scandal, as his accomplice, Yonhap said.
Calls to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office went unanswered.
Lee, who was Seongnam mayor from 2010-2018, has denied any wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of fabricating charges out of political motives.
“The indictment was a predetermined outcome, but they just wanted to buy time for political shows,” Lee told a meeting with senior party members. “Now that the ball is in the court, I will do my best to uncover the truth.”
Lee’s indictment is likely to deepen problems for the Democrats, who have faced criticism that the party abused its majority power to prevent his arrest even as more voters call for electing a new chief.
In a poll by R&Search released on Wednesday, almost 48% of respondents said Lee should resign, and about 45% opposed. A Gallup survey last month showed about 57% supported eliminating legislators’ immunity from arrest, while 27% said it is needed to fight political persecution.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
South Korean opposition leader indicted over $1bn property scandal
Facing corruption charges, Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung denies any wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of having political motives
Seoul — South Korean prosecutors indicted opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday on corruption charges in a $1bn property development scandal dating to his previous stint as a mayor, the Yonhap news agency said.
Lee, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party, who lost to President Yoon Suk Yeol in last year’s election, faces several charges, including bribery, corruption, breach of trust and conflicts of interests, Yonhap said.
Prosecutors have sought to arrest him after an 18-month investigation into the 1.5-trillion won ($1.15bn) construction project. Parliament, where Lee’s party holds a majority, voted down a motion last month to waive immunity granted to legislators.
Prosecutors have said Lee colluded with a group of private property developers when he was mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, to help them rake in more than 800-billion won ($611.5m) from the project, while inflicting losses of nearly 490-million won on the city.
He was also accused of receiving or demanding more than 18-billion won ($15.3m) from four companies in bribes to bankroll a financially strapped pro football club based in the city in return for administrative favours.
Prosecutors also indicted Jeong Jin-sang, one of Lee’s closest aides, who was arrested in November over the scandal, as his accomplice, Yonhap said.
Calls to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office went unanswered.
Lee, who was Seongnam mayor from 2010-2018, has denied any wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of fabricating charges out of political motives.
“The indictment was a predetermined outcome, but they just wanted to buy time for political shows,” Lee told a meeting with senior party members. “Now that the ball is in the court, I will do my best to uncover the truth.”
Lee’s indictment is likely to deepen problems for the Democrats, who have faced criticism that the party abused its majority power to prevent his arrest even as more voters call for electing a new chief.
In a poll by R&Search released on Wednesday, almost 48% of respondents said Lee should resign, and about 45% opposed. A Gallup survey last month showed about 57% supported eliminating legislators’ immunity from arrest, while 27% said it is needed to fight political persecution.
Reuters
South Korea and Japan repair relations as China looms
‘Eggcitement’ as Yoon Suk Yeol and Kishida Fumio set to eat comfort food together
South Korea dials back on 69-hour working week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.