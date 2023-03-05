World / Asia

Iran pledges co-operation with IAEA ahead of board meeting

Iran has made similar promises before that have yielded little or nothing

05 March 2023 - 19:37 Francois Murphy
International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi looks on during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, March 4 2023. Picture: WANA NEWS AGENCY/MAJID ASGARIPOUR/REUTERS
International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi looks on during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, March 4 2023. Picture: WANA NEWS AGENCY/MAJID ASGARIPOUR/REUTERS

Vienna — Iran has given sweeping assurances to the UN nuclear watchdog that it will finally assist a long-stalled investigation into uranium particles found at undeclared sites and even reinstall removed monitoring equipment, the watchdog said on Saturday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran issued a joint statement on IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s return from a trip to Tehran just two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency’s 35-nation board of governors.

The statement went into little detail, but the possibility of a marked improvement in relations between the two is likely to stave off a Western push for another resolution ordering Iran to co-operate, diplomats said. Iran has, however, made similar promises before that have yielded little or nothing.

“Iran expressed its readiness to ... provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues,” the joint statement said. A confidential IAEA report to member states said Grossi “looks forward to ... prompt and full implementation of the joint statement”.

Iran is supposed to provide access to information, locations and people, Grossi told a news conference at Vienna airport soon after landing, suggesting a vast improvement after years of Iranian stonewalling.

Iran would also allow the reinstallation of extra monitoring equipment that had been put in place under the 2015 nuclear deal, but then removed last year as the deal unravelled in the wake of the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi, however, said Tehran had not agreed to give access to people.

“During the two days that Mr Grossi was in Iran, the issue of access to individuals was never raised,” Kamalvandi told state news agency IRNA, adding there also has been no deal regarding putting new cameras in Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Follow-up talks in Iran between IAEA and Iranian officials aimed at hammering out the details would happen “very, very soon”, Grossi said.

Asked if all that monitoring equipment would be reinstalled, Grossi replied “Yes”. When asked where it would be reinstalled, however, he said only that it would be at a number of locations.

Reuters  

Iran must explain new traces of uranium, says IAEA board resolution

Russia and China vote against resolution ordering Iran to co-operate urgently with the agency
World
3 months ago

Russia loses place at key IAEA nuclear summit

US authorities are seeking ways to limit the influence of Kremlin-controlled atomic fuel and technology suppliers on the global market
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Macron in Gabon calls for funds and action to ...
World / Africa
2.
Russian foreign minister Lavrov accuses US of ...
World
3.
Schiphol Airport wants to limit flights but KLM ...
World / Europe
4.
Developed world must look south for inflation ...
World
5.
US manufacturing contracts for a fourth straight ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Israel condemns Brazil for allowing Iranian warships to dock in Rio harbour

World / Americas

Iran has close to weapons-grade uranium, say diplomats

World / Middle East

Instead of pushing for enlargement of Brics, SA should beat a retreat

Opinion

Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls hospitalised after poisoning attacks

News

Berlin and Tehran in diplomatic row over death sentence

World

Xi pledges support for Iran during Raisi visit

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.