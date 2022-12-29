India’s Marion Biotech halts production after 19 child deaths in Uzbekistan

Increase in US jobless claims offers limited support amid lingering fears of a recession in the world’s biggest economy
Irish and US companies reported increased revenue, employee satisfaction and productivity while working a shorter week
Mother City’s many attractions a big drawcard for visitors
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Ultra-wealthy tech founders led a wipeout in fortunes that spanned the globe, including Elon Musk’s losses of more than $138bn
Fund expects revenues in the region to fall by as much as a quarter by 2030 and by half in 2050
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza hands over R40m worth of the key input to 1,432 small-scale farmers to cushion them against soaring prices
The 73-year-old, who is on trial for graft charges he denies, heads a hard-right cabinet, though parliament elected Amir Ohana, an openly gay Netanyahu loyalist, as its new speaker
Australia beat the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
New Delhi — India’s drug regulator said on Thursday that it had inspected a facility that made a cough syrup linked to deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan and promised more action based on its findings.
A legal representative of Marion Biotech, the Indian maker of the Dok-1 Max syrup, said the company regretted the deaths and has halted its production.
The regulator reviewed the company’s Noida facility in the Uttar Pradesh state and is in regular touch with its Uzbekistan counterpart, the Indian health ministry said in a statement.
“The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to regional drugs testing laboratory, Chandigarh for testing,” the ministry said.
Uzbekistan’s health ministry has said that at least 18 children in Samarkand city died after consuming the syrup manufactured by the Indian drugmaker. On Thursday, Uzbek news site report.uz reported another death of a one-year-old, citing regional prosecutor's office.
Officials in the Samarkand region had initially not reported the deaths to the ministry, the news site said, citing health minister Bekhzod Musayevand.
The report, also citing the minister, added that several people involved in registering, importing, and selling the drug have since been arrested.
Indian foreign ministry's spokesperson, who described the country's pharmaceutical industry as “a reliable supplier to countries across the world”, said such incidents were taken “very seriously”.
Those affected by legal action by Uzbek authorities, including Marion Biotech’s local representative, would get “necessary consular assistance”, Arindam Bagchi told a news briefing without elaborating.
The Uzbek ministry earlier said that seven employees were dismissed following a probe into the matter and “disciplinary measures” were taken against some specialists.
The Dok-1 Max tablets and syrups were also withdrawn from all pharmacies in Uzbekistan, the ministry had added.
The Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Both the Indian government and the company, however, have denied wrongdoing.
India is known as the “pharmacy of the world”, and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5bn in the last fiscal year.
The Dok-1 max syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, the Uzbekistan ministry said.
India’s ministry of chemicals and fertilisers issued an order on Thursday, laying out specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
India’s Marion Biotech halts production after 19 child deaths in Uzbekistan
Cough syrup producer halts production after regulator inspects facility
New Delhi — India’s drug regulator said on Thursday that it had inspected a facility that made a cough syrup linked to deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan and promised more action based on its findings.
A legal representative of Marion Biotech, the Indian maker of the Dok-1 Max syrup, said the company regretted the deaths and has halted its production.
The regulator reviewed the company’s Noida facility in the Uttar Pradesh state and is in regular touch with its Uzbekistan counterpart, the Indian health ministry said in a statement.
“The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to regional drugs testing laboratory, Chandigarh for testing,” the ministry said.
Uzbekistan’s health ministry has said that at least 18 children in Samarkand city died after consuming the syrup manufactured by the Indian drugmaker. On Thursday, Uzbek news site report.uz reported another death of a one-year-old, citing regional prosecutor's office.
Officials in the Samarkand region had initially not reported the deaths to the ministry, the news site said, citing health minister Bekhzod Musayevand.
The report, also citing the minister, added that several people involved in registering, importing, and selling the drug have since been arrested.
Indian foreign ministry's spokesperson, who described the country's pharmaceutical industry as “a reliable supplier to countries across the world”, said such incidents were taken “very seriously”.
Those affected by legal action by Uzbek authorities, including Marion Biotech’s local representative, would get “necessary consular assistance”, Arindam Bagchi told a news briefing without elaborating.
The Uzbek ministry earlier said that seven employees were dismissed following a probe into the matter and “disciplinary measures” were taken against some specialists.
The Dok-1 Max tablets and syrups were also withdrawn from all pharmacies in Uzbekistan, the ministry had added.
The Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Both the Indian government and the company, however, have denied wrongdoing.
India is known as the “pharmacy of the world”, and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5bn in the last fiscal year.
The Dok-1 max syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, the Uzbekistan ministry said.
India’s ministry of chemicals and fertilisers issued an order on Thursday, laying out specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Indonesia clamps down on drug licences after 150 children die
Production stopped at Indian factory linked to Gambia cough-syrup deaths
WHO: Cough syrup from India may be responsible for 66 Gambia child deaths
WATCH: How to stop SA’s codeine problem
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.