World / Asia

Production stopped at Indian factory linked to Gambia cough-syrup deaths

Laboratory analysis of four Maiden Pharmaceuticals products showed ‘unacceptable’ amounts of potentially toxic diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol

12 October 2022 - 09:55 Tanvi Mehta and Krishna Das
Picture: 123RF/DOLGACHOV
Picture: 123RF/DOLGACHOV

New Delhi — Indian authorities have halted production of cough syrup at a factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, a state minister said on Wednesday, after a World Health Organisation (WHO) report that the medicine may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia.

The health minister in Haryana state, Anil Vij, told Reuters partner ANI that authorities inspected a Maiden factory in the town of Sonepat and found 12 violations of good practices. Production was ordered stopped, Vij said.

WHO said last week that laboratory analysis of four Maiden products — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup — had “unacceptable” amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

Gambian police, in a preliminary investigation report on Tuesday, said that the deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury was linked to the cough syrups made in India and imported via a US-based company.

It is one of the worst such incidents involving drugs from India, often dubbed a “pharmacy of the world”.

News website Moneycontrol earlier quoted the Haryana drugs controller as saying in a report that Maiden did not perform quality testing of propylene glycol, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, while certain batches of propylene glycol did not have the manufacturing and expiry dates.

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are used in antifreeze and brake fluids and other industrial applications, but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups.

Maiden executive Naresh Kumar Goyal declined to comment. He told Reuters last week that the company was trying to find out from its buyer what had happened in Gambia.

India’s health ministry said last week that samples of all four Maiden products that had been exported to Gambia had been sent for testing to a federal laboratory and the results would “guide the further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received/to be received from WHO”.

The syrups had been approved for export only to Gambia, India says, though WHO says they may have gone elsewhere through informal markets.

Reuters

WHO: Cough syrup from India may be responsible for 66 Gambia child deaths

Laboratory analysis shows New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ products contain potentially toxic amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glyco
World
6 days ago

WATCH: How to stop SA’s codeine problem

Some codeine products are available over the counter without a prescription, so what can be done to prevent abuse?  Find out in this video
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Soaring energy costs may force Europe’s drugmakers to cut production

Lobby group Medicines for Europe approached EU member states' energy and health ministers, calling for measures to ease the cost burden
World
2 weeks ago
