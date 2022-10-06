WHO: Cough syrup from India may be responsible for 66 Gambia child deaths

From Morgan Stanley to SPI Asset Management, find out what these global financial institutions feel about the 2-million-barrel output slash
Thursday, October 6 2022
The chair and his board are tasked with increasing SA’s energy availability factor to 75%, from less than 60% currently
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
The deal will see the R7.67bn gold miner take control of Mogale Gold and the Mintails SA Soweto Cluster
Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
There were 16 bodies have been recovered, nine women were rescued and about 15 people are missing
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
Kyle Cowan gives a useful overview of what has gone wrong at Eskom, why, and who is to blame.
India is awaiting World Health Organisation (WHO) evidence of a link between an Indian cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia after the UN agency said the medicine may cause kidney damage, two Indian officials said on Thursday.
The death of 66 children in the West African country is a blow to India’s image as a “pharmacy of the world” that supplies medicines to all continents, especially Africa.
“Urgent investigation in the matter has been already taken up ... immediately after receiving communication from WHO based on the available information,” said one of two health ministry staff members who spoke to Reuters on behalf of the ministry, but did not want to be identified.
“While all required steps will be taken in the matter”, India was awaiting a report establishing “causal relation to death with the medical products in question” and other details from WHO.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday told reporters the UN agency was investigating the deaths from acute kidney injuries with India’s drug regulator and New Delhi-based cough-syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals.
The UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) of the deaths late last month after which the regulator launched an investigation with state authorities, in tandem with the WHO, the two sources said.
The WHO said laboratory analysis of Maiden Pharmaceuticals cough syrup had confirmed “unacceptable” amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.
Telephone calls to a listed number for Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which launched its operations in November 1990, went unanswered as did an emailed request for comment. Calls to the DCGI also went unanswered.
Maiden Pharmaceuticals manufactured and exported the syrup only to Gambia, the Indian ministry sources said. Maiden says on its website it has two manufacturing plants, in Kundli and Panipat, both near New Delhi in Haryana state, and has recently set up another one.
It has an annual production capacity of 2.2-million syrup bottles, 600-million capsules, 18-million injections, 300,000 ointment tubes and 1.2-billion tablets. It says it sells its products at home and exports to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The two health ministry sources said that importing countries typically test such products before allowing their use.
The WHO said the Maiden Pharmaceuticals products — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup — may have been distributed elsewhere through informal markets, but it had only been identified in Gambia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WHO: Cough syrup from India may be responsible for 66 Gambia child deaths
Laboratory analysis shows New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ products contain ‘unacceptable’ amounts of potentially toxic ingredients
India is awaiting World Health Organisation (WHO) evidence of a link between an Indian cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia after the UN agency said the medicine may cause kidney damage, two Indian officials said on Thursday.
The death of 66 children in the West African country is a blow to India’s image as a “pharmacy of the world” that supplies medicines to all continents, especially Africa.
“Urgent investigation in the matter has been already taken up ... immediately after receiving communication from WHO based on the available information,” said one of two health ministry staff members who spoke to Reuters on behalf of the ministry, but did not want to be identified.
“While all required steps will be taken in the matter”, India was awaiting a report establishing “causal relation to death with the medical products in question” and other details from WHO.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday told reporters the UN agency was investigating the deaths from acute kidney injuries with India’s drug regulator and New Delhi-based cough-syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals.
The UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) of the deaths late last month after which the regulator launched an investigation with state authorities, in tandem with the WHO, the two sources said.
The WHO said laboratory analysis of Maiden Pharmaceuticals cough syrup had confirmed “unacceptable” amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.
Telephone calls to a listed number for Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which launched its operations in November 1990, went unanswered as did an emailed request for comment. Calls to the DCGI also went unanswered.
Maiden Pharmaceuticals manufactured and exported the syrup only to Gambia, the Indian ministry sources said. Maiden says on its website it has two manufacturing plants, in Kundli and Panipat, both near New Delhi in Haryana state, and has recently set up another one.
It has an annual production capacity of 2.2-million syrup bottles, 600-million capsules, 18-million injections, 300,000 ointment tubes and 1.2-billion tablets. It says it sells its products at home and exports to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The two health ministry sources said that importing countries typically test such products before allowing their use.
The WHO said the Maiden Pharmaceuticals products — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup — may have been distributed elsewhere through informal markets, but it had only been identified in Gambia.
Reuters
Soaring energy costs may force Europe’s drugmakers to cut production
UK first to approve Moderna’s Omicron-specific vaccine
US move to negotiate drug prices gives Big Pharma rare bloody nose
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: How to stop SA’s codeine problem
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.