News & Fox

WATCH: How to stop SA’s codeine problem

More teens are showing up at drug treatment centres to kick a codeine habit. Some codeine products are available over the counter without a prescription, so what can be done to prevent abuse?

21 September 2022 - 06:45 Yolanda Mdzeke & Zano Kunene
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov
  • A study of 31 countries ranked SA highest when it comes to how much over-the-counter codeine is sold in the form of painkillers or cough syrup. SA was the only African nation included in the review. 
  • The medicines regulator’s data shows that some of these sales can be chalked up to misuse, especially at pharmacies where there are no trained staff on duty. 
  • Only 10% of pharmacies have opted into using a database set up to flag abuse of such medicines. Public health experts say the tool called the Codeine Care Initiative must be made mandatory. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

