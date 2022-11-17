×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Myanmar releases Australian adviser to Suu Kyi as part of prisoner amnesty

More than 6,000 prisoners, including economist Sean Turnell and former British envoy Vicky Bowman, have been freed by the Southeast Asian nation’s military on ‘humanitarian grounds’

17 November 2022 - 11:35 Agency Staff
Australian economist Sean Turnell stands with fellow economist Tim Harcourt during the Australia Myanmar Institute conference at Yangon University in Yangon, Myanmar November 2017 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture: REUTERS/TIM HARCOURT
Australian economist Sean Turnell stands with fellow economist Tim Harcourt during the Australia Myanmar Institute conference at Yangon University in Yangon, Myanmar November 2017 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture: REUTERS/TIM HARCOURT

Myanmar’s military leaders have released Sean Turnell, an Australian economist and former adviser to democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, and more than 6,000 others from prison under an amnesty, state media reported on Thursday.

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman and her husband were among those released, along with US citizen Kyaw Htay Oo and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota.

Myanmar has been in political turmoil since the military staged a coup in February 2021, arresting civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi in morning raids.

The coup sparked widespread protests that were often violently shut down, and helped fuel armed resistance among some of the Southeast Asian nation’s many ethnic groups.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said the government welcomed reports regarding Turnell, who had been charged with violating a state secrets law and sentenced in September to three years in jail.

“Professor Turnell continues to be our first priority. As such, we will not be commenting further at this stage,” Wong said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Wong said Australia was considering imposing sanctions on Myanmar as the security and human rights situation there deteriorates.

The Japanese foreign ministry said it had been informed about Kubota’s release.

In all, 5,774 male and 676 female prisoners were granted amnesty to mark Myanmar’s national day and also on “humanitarian grounds”, state media said.

Among those released were 11 celebrities and Kyaw Tint Swe, a former minister and a close aide to Suu Kyi, according to the report.

A junta spokesperson did not answer Reuters’ phone calls seeking comment.

Bowman, whose husband is prominent Burmese artist Ko Htein Lin, had been charged with immigration violations. Kubota had been charged with sedition and violating a communications law.

“One hopes this release will not be a one-off event, but rather the start of a process by the junta to release all political prisoners in Myanmar,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, told Reuters. “People should never be criminalised and imprisoned for simply expressing political opinions and peacefully exercising their rights.” 

Reuters

Myanmar junta tries to justify air strikes on concert-goers

Junta accused of targeting civilians and conducting war crimes
World
3 weeks ago

Thai premier orders crackdown on drugs and guns after mass killing

Prayuth has made drug suppression an urgent national agenda item and ordered police to clamp down on illicit substances to restore public confidence
News
1 month ago

Ousted Myanmar leader’s jail term extended by three years

Aung San Suu Kyi will now spend 23 years in prison after she was found guilty of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
COP27: Brazil’s Lula pledges to end deforestation ...
World / Africa
2.
UK spy chief warns Russian aggression will last ...
World / Europe
3.
Biden and Xi signal mending of relations
World
4.
North Korea threatens US with ‘fiercer’ ...
World / Asia
5.
Missile that struck Polish village was Ukrainian ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.