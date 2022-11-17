Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Investec announced a record interim dividend after its half-year profit almost doubled and said it would extend its share buyback programme, which was first floated about six months ago.
The London- and Johannesburg-listed bank, which reports its results in pounds, said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday profit attributable to shareholders rose 91.5% to £478.12m (R9.86bn) in the six months to end-September, from £249.63m in the corresponding period the prior year. Headline earnings per share, a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 29.6% to 32p, up from 24.7p the previous half year...
Investec supercharges its share buyback to R7bn
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
