Jury discharged in sexual assault trial of Australian government adviser

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Transformation will result in group becoming a more focused international wealth and asset manager
Motor industry says it needs clarity on incentives for emission-free vehicles before committing to local manufacturing
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
The company also says it has been accused by US authorities of violating export rules
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Women are being asked by local government officials if they are pregnant
Verstappen and Perez both chasing records in Mexico
Sydney — An Australian court discharged the entire jury on Thursday in the high-profile trial of former government adviser Bruce Lehrmann accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in Parliament House, after it said a juror got access to details that were not submitted as evidence.
Lucy McCallum, chief justice of the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory, said at least one juror had access to research that was not given to the jury during the trial.
A court bailiff inadvertently found the juror had access to an academic research paper on sexual assault, court documents showed. The 12-day trial had concluded and the jury had been deliberating for five days when it was found.
McCallum said that although the juror clarified that the document had not been used, the findings had to be dealt with scepticism, leading her to dismiss the jury.
The court said a new trial would begin on February 20.
Brittany Higgins, a former staffer for former defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, went public in 2021 with the allegation that she had been sexually assaulted in a ministerial office in Parliament House in Canberra in March 2019.
The allegation rocked the former government led by Scott Morrison as he struggled to assuage public anger months before a general election amid reports of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament.
“Like all women who experience sexual violence, I knew the odds were stacked against me. The criminal justice system has long failed to deliver outcomes to victims of sexual assault,” a visibly emotional Higgins told reporters outside the court.
Morrison lost a May election to the centre-left Labor party.
Lehrmann, the defendant in the case who has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.
Lehrmann’s lawyer, Steven Whybrow, said in a statement later that Higgins’s comments on the justice system had been brought to the attention of the court and the Australian Federal Police.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jury discharged in sexual assault trial of Australian government adviser
Bruce Lehrmann is accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in Parliament House
Sydney — An Australian court discharged the entire jury on Thursday in the high-profile trial of former government adviser Bruce Lehrmann accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in Parliament House, after it said a juror got access to details that were not submitted as evidence.
Lucy McCallum, chief justice of the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory, said at least one juror had access to research that was not given to the jury during the trial.
A court bailiff inadvertently found the juror had access to an academic research paper on sexual assault, court documents showed. The 12-day trial had concluded and the jury had been deliberating for five days when it was found.
McCallum said that although the juror clarified that the document had not been used, the findings had to be dealt with scepticism, leading her to dismiss the jury.
The court said a new trial would begin on February 20.
Brittany Higgins, a former staffer for former defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, went public in 2021 with the allegation that she had been sexually assaulted in a ministerial office in Parliament House in Canberra in March 2019.
The allegation rocked the former government led by Scott Morrison as he struggled to assuage public anger months before a general election amid reports of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament.
“Like all women who experience sexual violence, I knew the odds were stacked against me. The criminal justice system has long failed to deliver outcomes to victims of sexual assault,” a visibly emotional Higgins told reporters outside the court.
Morrison lost a May election to the centre-left Labor party.
Lehrmann, the defendant in the case who has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.
Lehrmann’s lawyer, Steven Whybrow, said in a statement later that Higgins’s comments on the justice system had been brought to the attention of the court and the Australian Federal Police.
Reuters
Jubilee Metals’ profit slumps as costs jump
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.