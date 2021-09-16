Indonesia court rules president negligent over air pollution

Jakarta — An Indonesian court on Thursday ordered President Joko Widodo and other senior government officials to improve the hazardous air quality of the capital Jakarta after finding them guilty of environmental negligence in a civil lawsuit.

The citizen lawsuit was filed in 2019 against the president, the ministers of health, environment and home affairs, as well as other prominent local leaders.

The 32 plaintiffs said the lawsuit was a last-ditch attempt to compel authorities to take action against severe air pollution in the bustling metropolis of Jakarta and its surrounds, an area home to more than 30-million people.

In its verdict, judges at the central Jakarta district court said the actions of the defendants had contravened the law.

The ruling obliges the president to establish national air quality standards to protect human health, and the health minister and Jakarta governor to devise strategies to control air pollution.

“The defendants were found to be negligent at controlling air pollution. We appreciate the verdict, and we are satisfied,” Ayu Eza Tiara, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs said.