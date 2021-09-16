Market data — September 16 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Covid-19 delayed the implementation of the R50-trillion economic bloc
Petrus Mazibuko was a signatory to an account that allegedly received unauthorised payments from two Eskom suppliers
Party’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula pronounces there are ‘no holy cows’ when it comes to potential coalition partners
Critics of the protectionist drive say it will kill the competitiveness of local industry
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation to discuss issues faced by women-led businesses in SA
The government plans to raise $200m in a debut domestic dollar bond sale
The defender is expecting a physical game at Loftus on Sunday, and is hoping to score when near the net
Franco Morbidelli returns for the weekend’s San Marino race after recovering from knee surgery, while Andrea Dovizioso replaces him at Yamaha’s Malaysian-run satellite outfit
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.