Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: What Norway’s election teaches about SA’s own decarbonisation issues Despite its abundant oil, Norway has hardly sat on its laurels and has been among world leaders in the transition to the use of cleaner energy

When it comes to elections across the world that South Africans should keep a close eye on, Norway would not be on the top list.

If the average South African were asked to list interesting bits of information about the Scandinavian country of just more than 5-million people, they probably wouldn’t think much past oil, mountain ranges and skiing. Its politics wouldn’t get a look-in, unlike a big country such as the US, whose internal policies have an effect beyond its borders...