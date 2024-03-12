World / Americas

Boeing whistle-blower found dead

12 March 2024 - 18:45
by Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Charleston — John Barnett, a former Boeing employee who had reportedly raised concerns about the company’s production issues, was found dead of an apparent suicide, according to authorities in South Carolina.

Barnett had worked at Boeing for 32 years before leaving the company in 2017, according to the BBC, which previously reported on his efforts to raise issues about the company’s production issues.

The 62-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Charleston County coroner’s office in South Carolina confirmed on Tuesday. The Charleston City police are investigating, the coroner’s office said, without giving any other details.

Boeing, in a statement, said: “We are saddened by Mr Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Barnett’s attorney, Brian Knowles, did not respond to requests for comment. He told the publication Corporate Crime Reporter that Barnett had been in the middle of a deposition in a whistle-blower lawsuit in Charleston related to production of the 787 Dreamliner plane.

Barnett had spoken to media outlets after the January 5 incident on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane, when a panel blew out while the flight was in midair, requiring an emergency landing.

Boeing has since had to reckon with a full-blown crisis around its safety and quality standards. Its production has been curbed by US regulators, leading to delivery delays across the aerospace industry.

Reuters

At least 50 injured in latest Boeing mid-flight incident

Boeing 787 operated by Latam Airlines dropped abruptly en route from Sydney to Auckland as plane maker’s woes continue
Companies
1 day ago

Boeing 737 failed 33 of 89 FAA tests, reports show

Plane maker failed check that dealt with the component that blew off a jet in January, Federal Aviation Administration investigation finds
Companies
8 hours ago

Boeing gets 90 days to come up with plan to fix quality issues

US regulator FAA demands a comprehensive plan to address ‘systemic quality-control issues’ at the plane maker
Companies
1 week ago
