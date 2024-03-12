World / Americas

Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini in election-related queries

Confirmation comes amid concern that generative artificial intelligence could warp election outcomes including in the US, SA and India

12 March 2024 - 17:55
by Zaheer Kachwala
Picture: 123RF/SEMISATCH
Picture: 123RF/SEMISATCH

Bengaluru — Google says it is restricting artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini from answering questions about the global elections set to happen in 2024, including in the US and SA.

The Alphabet-owned firm is looking to avoid potential missteps in the deployment of the technology. Tuesday’s update comes at a time when advancements in generative AI, including image and video generation, have fanned concerns of misinformation and fake news among the public, businesses and regulators, prompting governments to regulate the technology.

When asked about elections such as the upcoming US presidential matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Gemini responds with “I’m still learning how to answer this question. In the meantime, try Google Search”.

Google had announced restrictions within the US in December, saying they would come into effect ahead of the election.

“In preparation for the many elections happening around the world in 2024 and out of an abundance of caution, we are restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses,” a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Aside from the US, national elections are set to be held in several large countries including SA and India, the world’s largest democracy.

India has asked tech firms to seek government approval before the public release of AI tools that are “unreliable” or under trial, and to label them for the potential to return wrong answers.

Google’s AI products are under the scanner after inaccuracies in some historical depictions of people created by Gemini forced it to pause the chatbot’s image-generation feature late last month.

CEO Sundar Pichai had said the company was working to fix those issues and called the chatbot’s responses “biased” and “completely unacceptable”.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said last month it will set up a team to tackle disinformation and the abuse of generative AI in the run-up to European parliament elections in June.

Reuters 

Musk’s xAI to release Grok chatbot as open-source project

AI start-up could give the public free access to experiment with the code behind the technology
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | How AI will redefine market research

Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Mike Abel, non-executive chair of Dublin-based market research firm Sens
Companies
1 day ago

How Google and Facebook are killing local news

The Competition Commission is probing how online news is affected by chatbots, search and ad technology. The outcome is important for the future of ...
National
5 days ago

Elon Musk sues OpenAI over breach of contract, straying from AI mission

Company accused of betraying  founding mission to develop AI toward the ‘benefit of humanity’ over profits
Companies
1 week ago
