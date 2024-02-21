Passenger oxygen masks hang from the roof next to a missing panel of an Alaska Airlines aircraft, in Portland, Oregon, the US, January 5 2024. Picture: INSTAGRAM@STRAWBERRVY/REUTERS
Washington — The head of Boeing's troubled 737 MAX programme, Ed Clark, has left the plane maker, according to a memo, amid intense scrutiny around its production and safety measures following a January 5 midair panel blowout.
The changes came after Boeing’s board met this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Boeing has been scrambling to explain and strengthen its safety procedures after the accident on a brand new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, when a door panel detached during flight. Clark oversaw the company’s production facility in Renton, Washington, where the plane involved in the accident was completed.
He is being replaced by Katie Ringgold as vice-president and general manager, according to the memo, which was sent to staff by Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal. The memo was first reported by the Seattle Times.
The leadership changes come ahead of Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun's planned meeting with FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker next week after the top aviation regulator travelled to Renton, Washington to tour the Boeing 737 plant.
The US Federal Aviation Administration grounded the MAX 9 for several weeks in January and has capped Boeing's production of the MAX while it audits the planemaker’s manufacturing process.
The door panel that flew off the jet appeared to be missing four key bolts, according to a preliminary report from US the US National Safety Transportation Board in early February.
According to the report, the door plug in question was removed to repair rivet damage, but the NTSB has not found evidence the bolts were reinstalled.
The panel is a plug in place on some 737 MAX 9s instead of an additional emergency exit.
Boeing 737 MAX head leaves after Alaska Airline incident
Ed Clark left after Boeing’s board met this week
Washington — The head of Boeing's troubled 737 MAX programme, Ed Clark, has left the plane maker, according to a memo, amid intense scrutiny around its production and safety measures following a January 5 midair panel blowout.
The changes came after Boeing’s board met this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Boeing has been scrambling to explain and strengthen its safety procedures after the accident on a brand new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, when a door panel detached during flight. Clark oversaw the company’s production facility in Renton, Washington, where the plane involved in the accident was completed.
He is being replaced by Katie Ringgold as vice-president and general manager, according to the memo, which was sent to staff by Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal. The memo was first reported by the Seattle Times.
The leadership changes come ahead of Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun's planned meeting with FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker next week after the top aviation regulator travelled to Renton, Washington to tour the Boeing 737 plant.
The US Federal Aviation Administration grounded the MAX 9 for several weeks in January and has capped Boeing's production of the MAX while it audits the planemaker’s manufacturing process.
The door panel that flew off the jet appeared to be missing four key bolts, according to a preliminary report from US the US National Safety Transportation Board in early February.
According to the report, the door plug in question was removed to repair rivet damage, but the NTSB has not found evidence the bolts were reinstalled.
The panel is a plug in place on some 737 MAX 9s instead of an additional emergency exit.
Boeing shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
IATA head confident about Boeing leadership
China’s homegrown airliner Comac makes international debut
Boeing ‘making progress’ with quality issues
US aviation body chief to face grilling about Boeing oversight
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.