World / Americas

Ecuador declares emergency after ‘most-wanted’ drug lord disappears from prison

Blasts rock several cities and seven police officers have been kidnapped

09 January 2024 - 20:36
UPDATED 09 January 2024 - 22:44
by Alexandra Valencia
Soldiers stand guard near the Presidential Palace in Quito, Ecuador, January 9 2024. Picture: KAREN TORO/REUTERS
Quito — At least seven Ecuadorean police officers have been kidnapped by criminals, the police said on Tuesday, and explosions occurred in several cities, a day after President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency.

Noboa, a former legislator and son of one of the country’s richest men, took office in November on promises to fix the struggling economy and stem a wave of violence on the streets and in prisons that has been growing for years.

Noboa declared the 60-day state of emergency — a tool used by his predecessor to little success — on Monday, enabling military patrols, including in prisons, and setting a national night curfew.

The measure was a response to the disappearance of Adolfo Macias, notorious leader of the Los Choneros drug gang, from the prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence, and incidents at six prisons, including hostage-takings of prison guards.

Police and prosecutors have given scant information about Macias’ disappearance.

Police and soldiers transport Adolfo Macias Villamar at Guayaquil prison in Ecuador, August 12 2023, in a screenshot from a handout video. Picture: ECUADOR POLICE/REUTERS
Three police officers working the night shift were taken from their station in the southern city of Machala, the police said on social media on Tuesday, while a fourth missing officer was taken by three criminals in Quito.

Another three officers were kidnapped in Los Rios province, police said later on Tuesday, after a patrol was hit by an explosive. “These acts will not remain in impunity,” said the police, who have given no details on whether the kidnappers have issued demands.

“Our specialised units are active with the goal of locating our colleagues and proceeding with the capture of the perpetrators,” the police said. “These acts will not remain in impunity.”

The explosions, including on a pedestrian bridge Quito, resulted in no injuries, but the capital’s municipal authority asked in a statement for reinforced security amid the “unprecedented” crisis.

Authorities have not given a cause for any of the explosions and no-one has claimed responsibility.

Noboa has said he will not negotiate with “terrorists” and the government has blamed recent incidents of prison violence on Noboa’s plan to build a new high security prison and transfer jailed gang leaders.

Prisons agency SNAI said a group of prisoners had also escaped from a penitentiary in Riobamba, including accused gang member Colon Pico, who was allegedly involved in an attack plot against the attorney-general. Seventeen of the 39 escapees have been recaptured, the prosecutor’s office said.

Some Ecuadoreans demanded action beyond the state of emergency.

“The previous government declared them and they were ineffective. Noboa needs to take more drastic measures, go out with the police and armed forces to impose order,” said Marcelo Gordillo. “He must take the bull by the horns.”

Noboa plans to hold a plebiscite focused on security efforts.

Reuters

Republicans threaten government shutdown over US-Mexico border security

Record numbers of illegal migrants have been caught crossing the border since Biden took office
World
1 day ago

Key part from Alaska Airlines jet recovered in US

The plug door tore off the left side of the jet on Friday after take-off, depressurising the plane and forcing pilots to turn back and land safely
World
1 day ago

US worker absences highlight mixed labour market

US adds 216,000 jobs in December as market starts to return to normal after four years of Covid-19 upheaval
World
2 days ago
