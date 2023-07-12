New Aston Martin Valour is a V12 engine birthday present
The two-seater GT reimagines iconic Aston Martin Vantages from the ’70s and ’80s
12 July 2023 - 21:32 Motor News Reporter
The new Aston Martin Valour is limited to a production of 110 units globally. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aston Martin has revealed the new Valour in celebration of the company’s 110th birthday anniversary.
Back in September 2020, Aston Martin introduced a one-off special project. Built for a private customer, the one-of-a-kind car was christened Victor in honour of the company’s then-executive chairperson, Victor Gauntlett.
Like the Victor, the new Valour was inspired by the chiselled Aston Martin V8 Vantageof the ’70s and ’80s, and whereas only one Victor exists, a total of 110 Valour models will be produced.
Crafted entirely from carbon fibre, instantly recognisable cues are the clamshell bonnet with a large “horse shoe”’ vent. The Valour sports prominent chromed slats inside the revered Aston Martin radiator grille, whereas the Victor has black meshing. The set of single, round headlamps are typical to both, and period-specific Vantages.
The Valour's aggressive rear valance with three exhaust ports and LED light blades. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Valour also features a similarly squared-off rear with a ducktail spoiler, clusters of LED light blades and an aggressive rear valance with a centrally placed stack of three exhaust ports instead of the Victor’s two on the flanks.
Customers can tailor the two-seater cockpit with various colour and material combinations, from twill or Mokume carbon fibre, traditional woollen or Johnstons of Elgin tweeds and cashmere for various surfaces.
You can also opt for machined aluminium, titanium, carbon fibre or walnut and exposed shift mechanism gearknob for the six-speed manual gear lever. There is no automatic transmission, making the Valour one of the last bastions of supercars with powerful engines managed by hand. It is powered by a twin turbocharged 5.2l V12 producing 526kW and 753Nm, and driving modes of Sport, Sport+ and Track.
Aston Martin says it is a road car first and foremost, but has a bespoke suspension, adaptive dampers, springs and antiroll bars. A mechanical limited-slip differential, electronic traction and stability control systems, as well as carbon ceramic brakes hidden inside 21-inch lightweight forged “Honeycomb”-style alloy wheel, are standard fit for a balance of tautness, comfort and sporty compliance on the roads.
The new car will be displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, and production is due to commence in the third quarter of 2023, with first deliveries scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.
The Valour is one of a handful of supercars left that use a manual gearbox. Picture: SUPPLIED
International News
New Aston Martin Valour is a V12 engine birthday present
The two-seater GT reimagines iconic Aston Martin Vantages from the ’70s and ’80s
Aston Martin has revealed the new Valour in celebration of the company’s 110th birthday anniversary.
Back in September 2020, Aston Martin introduced a one-off special project. Built for a private customer, the one-of-a-kind car was christened Victor in honour of the company’s then-executive chairperson, Victor Gauntlett.
Like the Victor, the new Valour was inspired by the chiselled Aston Martin V8 Vantage of the ’70s and ’80s, and whereas only one Victor exists, a total of 110 Valour models will be produced.
Crafted entirely from carbon fibre, instantly recognisable cues are the clamshell bonnet with a large “horse shoe”’ vent. The Valour sports prominent chromed slats inside the revered Aston Martin radiator grille, whereas the Victor has black meshing. The set of single, round headlamps are typical to both, and period-specific Vantages.
The Valour also features a similarly squared-off rear with a ducktail spoiler, clusters of LED light blades and an aggressive rear valance with a centrally placed stack of three exhaust ports instead of the Victor’s two on the flanks.
Customers can tailor the two-seater cockpit with various colour and material combinations, from twill or Mokume carbon fibre, traditional woollen or Johnstons of Elgin tweeds and cashmere for various surfaces.
You can also opt for machined aluminium, titanium, carbon fibre or walnut and exposed shift mechanism gearknob for the six-speed manual gear lever. There is no automatic transmission, making the Valour one of the last bastions of supercars with powerful engines managed by hand. It is powered by a twin turbocharged 5.2l V12 producing 526kW and 753Nm, and driving modes of Sport, Sport+ and Track.
Aston Martin says it is a road car first and foremost, but has a bespoke suspension, adaptive dampers, springs and antiroll bars. A mechanical limited-slip differential, electronic traction and stability control systems, as well as carbon ceramic brakes hidden inside 21-inch lightweight forged “Honeycomb”-style alloy wheel, are standard fit for a balance of tautness, comfort and sporty compliance on the roads.
The new car will be displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, and production is due to commence in the third quarter of 2023, with first deliveries scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.
Faster Audi RS competition models now on sale in SA
Four reasons to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Wanted Online: DB12 is the new soul of Aston Martin
Bentley’s W12 engine takes final bow at Goodwood
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.