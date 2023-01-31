World / Americas

Colombia reports drop in violence in first month after ceasefire

31 January 2023 - 09:05 Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta
Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANITA POUCHARD SERRA
Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANITA POUCHARD SERRA

Bogota — Colombia’s ceasefire with four armed groups has led to reductions in violence during its first month, interior minister Alfonso Prada said on Monday, with fewer murders and attacks on armed forces.

Leftist President Gustavo Petro has promised to seek either peace deals or surrender agreements with armed groups to end nearly six decades of conflict in which at least 450,000 people have been killed and millions displaced.

On New Year’s Eve he decreed ceasefires with the Clan del Golfo gang, the Sierra Nevada paramilitaries and two dissident groups founded by former members of the FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace deal.

Petro also initially declared a ceasefire with National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, who are holding peace talks with his government, but back-pedalled when the group said it had not agreed to the measure.

“Attacks, effects, assassinations, murders and injuries of our armed forces have been significantly reduced and the deaths of civilians have also been significantly reduced, by a very high percentage,” Prada said in a video statement, accompanied by military leaders.

Though the number of military members killed in January — three — was the same as deaths in January 2022, the number of soldiers injured fell from 40 to nine, Prada said.

Homicides in provinces heavily affected by conflict and where one or more of the groups participating in the ceasefire are active fell by up to 68%, he said, without giving absolute figures.

The Pacific province of Choco saw the 68% reduction, followed closely by Arauca, on the Venezuelan border, which saw murders fall by 66%. In Cordoba homicides were down 52%, while in Magdalena they fell 37%, Prada said.

The figures “show a very high average percentage of saving of lives as a product of the bilateral ceasefires,” Prada said, adding mass killings were down 50%.

Prada did not give figures for members of illegal armed groups killed this month, but the country’s navy said earlier on Monday at least nine rebels from the ELN died in fighting last weekend close to Buenaventura.

Reuters

South Korean government proposes increase in work week to 69 hours from 52

The proposal aims to promote family growth and productivity by allowing people to bank overtime hours in exchange for time off
World
1 week ago

Listen to people on this side, say migrants as Biden visits border

Mexican migration agents and state police patrol the banks of the Rio Grande
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian gouges out its biggest advances in months
World / Europe
2.
Namibia rhino poaching surges 93%, mainly in ...
World / Africa
3.
Blinken calls for two-state solution amid ...
World / Middle East
4.
EU aims to accelerate trade deals to safeguard ...
World / Europe
5.
Pro-Kremlin activists in Germany donate cash to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Illicit trade and organised crime ‘a threat to democracy’

National

Women’s rights at risk around the world after US abortion ruling

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.