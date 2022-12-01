JSE ends firmer but off earlier highs that saw the benchmark all-share index reach a level last seen in March
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Judge Dennis Davis says money missed by Sars is used to fund gangs
Malusi Gigaba in second spot on candidate list for membership of all-powerful national executive committee
Attracting and retaining tenants will remain a priority amid a tough operating environment
November sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, outperformed 2021 by 20.8%
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Russia rejects the claim as millions of people across Soviet Union also suffered
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
More than R100bn in taxes is lost due to the illicit trade in a wide range of products in SA, tax expert judge Dennis Davis said on Thursday.
With the SA Revenue Service (Sars) expected to collect about R1.5-trillion in the 2022 tax year, this is a significant loss to the fiscus and represents more than 6% of all tax monies collected...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Illicit trade and organised crime ‘a threat to democracy’
More than R100bn in taxes is lost due to the illicit trade in a wide range of products in SA, tax expert judge Dennis Davis said on Thursday.
With the SA Revenue Service (Sars) expected to collect about R1.5-trillion in the 2022 tax year, this is a significant loss to the fiscus and represents more than 6% of all tax monies collected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.