National

Illicit trade and organised crime ‘a threat to democracy’

BL Premium
01 December 2022 - 20:38 Katharine Child

More than R100bn in taxes is lost due to the illicit trade in a wide range of products in SA, tax expert judge Dennis Davis said on Thursday.

With the SA Revenue Service (Sars) expected to collect about R1.5-trillion in the 2022 tax year, this is a significant loss to the fiscus and represents more than 6% of all tax monies collected...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.