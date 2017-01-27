Police seek fallen Brazilian billionaire Batista for corruption

Brasilia — Brazilian police and federal prosecutors issued on Thursday a detention order against former billionaire Eike Batista and eight others amid a series of raids related to the country’s biggest corruption probe.

The police said Batista and others had allegedly taken part in a $100m money-laundering ring being investigated in a larger probe known as Operation Car Wash. The searches had taken place in Rio de Janeiro, the police said.

According to news channel GloboNews, police raided Batista’s home in an upscale suburb of Rio, but failed to find him there. GloboNews quoted unnamed lawyers representing Batista as saying he was travelling and planned to turn himself in on his return.

According to the police, a "great deal" of the $100m laundered by the scheme has already been repatriated to Brazil.

Once Brazil’s richest man, with a fortune calculated at about $35bn less than five years ago, Batista has been hard hit

by the crash in Brazil’s decade-long commodities boom, which led to the collapse of his Grupo EBX conglomerate.

The Car Wash scandal centres on the relationship between members of the former government and some of Brazil’s most prominent businessmen over contracts at state firms.

The collapse of Batista’s Grupo EBX has also been the target of fraud investigations and the securities industry watchdog has barred him from taking any management or auditing duties for at least five years.

Efforts to contact Batista’s lawyers for comment were unsuccessful.

