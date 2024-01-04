World / Africa

Zambia aims to agree conditions for debt relief by first quarter

Zambia, one of Africa’s largest copper producers, defaulted on its debts three years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic

04 January 2024 - 16:00
by Chris Mfula
A man walks past Square Revenue House in Lusaka, Zambia. Zambia hopes to agree on key conditions for restructuring $3bn of its bonds no later than the first quarter of 2024, secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said File photo:123RF/DJEMBE
Lusaka — Zambia hopes to agree on key conditions for restructuring $3bn of its bonds no later than the first quarter of 2024, secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said on Thursday.

Debtor countries are meant to agree comparable restructuring deals with official and commercial creditors under the G20’s Common Framework process, which was established in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Before we go to the (bondholder) steering committee, we have to agree on what we mean by comparability of treatment,” Nkulukusa said.

“This should be concluded not later than the first quarter of 2024,” he added.

In a major setback for Zambia, its official creditors, which include China and members of the Paris Club of creditor nations, rejected a preliminary restructuring deal in November.

They argued that the deal with bondholders, which was approved by the IMF, did not offer comparable debt relief to what they were offering.

Zambia, which is one of Africa’s largest copper producers, defaulted on its debts three years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic, and its restructuring efforts have been beset by delays.

Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s IRH to invest $1.1bn in Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines

United Arab Emirates investor to take 51% stake in Mopani
1 week ago

Zambia’s debt restructuring suffers a major setback

The country’s bonds drop as ripples reach Ghana and Sri Lanka debt
1 month ago

IMF urges Sub-Saharan Africa to cut fuel subsidies and raise taxes

The measures may be hard to implement as governments grapple with tough spending choices amid high debt
2 months ago

Zambia tipped to make a decision on Mopani this month

Sibanye is in the running and has experience in turning around old and struggling operations
2 months ago

Inside Africa’s debt bind

Ghana’s recent sovereign debt default, following those of Ethiopia, Zambia and Chad, may raise concerns about South African banks’ rest-of-Africa ...
5 months ago
