Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family and chairs International Resources Holding, which will invest $1.1bn in Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines. Picture: RYAN CARTER/UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT/REUTERS
The United Arab Emirates’ International Resources Holding (IRH) will invest $1.1bnin Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines in return for 51% ownership of the business, the state-owned ZCCM Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH) said on Friday.
Last month, Zambia picked IRH, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s most valuable listed company, International Holdings Company (IHC), as the strategic equity partner in Mopani, which was coveted by several investors looking for copper assets.
Zambia had been seeking a new investor for Mopani since it took control of the assets from Glencore in 2021 after agreeing to pay the Swiss commodities company $1.5bn in a deal funded by debt.
IRH’s $1.1bn investment would be used to fund Mopani’s production expansion plan, provide working capital and pay off part of the $1.5bn debt owed to previous owner Glencore, ZCCM-IH said in a statement.
"$620m will be provided in the form of new equity capital in return for a 51% stake in MCM. Approximately $400m will be provided as a shareholder loan ... that will be used as part of the consideration to settle the original Glencore transaction debt of $1.5bn plus interest,” ZCCM-IH said.
An additional $80m shareholder loan could also be advanced, if needed, ZCCM-IH said.
Mopani requires $300m to expand production to 200,000 tonnes of copper in the next three years. The miner produced 72,694 tonnes of copper in 2022, down from 87,618 tonnes in 2021.
In the half year to June 30, Mopani’s losses widened to 4.02-billion Zambian kwacha ($158.45m) from 2.1-billion kwacha previously, due to lower output and higher expenses, as well as increased borrowing costs.
Abu Dhabi’s IRH to invest $1.1bn in Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines
United Arab Emirates investor to take 51% stake in Mopani
The United Arab Emirates’ International Resources Holding (IRH) will invest $1.1bn in Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines in return for 51% ownership of the business, the state-owned ZCCM Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH) said on Friday.
Last month, Zambia picked IRH, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s most valuable listed company, International Holdings Company (IHC), as the strategic equity partner in Mopani, which was coveted by several investors looking for copper assets.
Zambia had been seeking a new investor for Mopani since it took control of the assets from Glencore in 2021 after agreeing to pay the Swiss commodities company $1.5bn in a deal funded by debt.
IRH’s $1.1bn investment would be used to fund Mopani’s production expansion plan, provide working capital and pay off part of the $1.5bn debt owed to previous owner Glencore, ZCCM-IH said in a statement.
"$620m will be provided in the form of new equity capital in return for a 51% stake in MCM. Approximately $400m will be provided as a shareholder loan ... that will be used as part of the consideration to settle the original Glencore transaction debt of $1.5bn plus interest,” ZCCM-IH said.
An additional $80m shareholder loan could also be advanced, if needed, ZCCM-IH said.
Mopani requires $300m to expand production to 200,000 tonnes of copper in the next three years. The miner produced 72,694 tonnes of copper in 2022, down from 87,618 tonnes in 2021.
In the half year to June 30, Mopani’s losses widened to 4.02-billion Zambian kwacha ($158.45m) from 2.1-billion kwacha previously, due to lower output and higher expenses, as well as increased borrowing costs.
Reuters
Jubilee surges after securing waste copper project in Zambia
Sibanye bets on 130-year-old Australian copper mine
Zambia tipped to make a decision on Mopani this month
Zambian president promises to cut deficit, review mining policies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.